Bowdon's baseball team dropped a close game on Thursday in their first region game of the year against Trion. Bowdon quickly went up 3-0 with three runs in the first inning, but a ninth-inning sacrifice fly from Nathan Willingham gave Trion the 4-3 win over the Red Devils.
Bowdon got it going early in the first frame with a lead-off single from Brady Entrekin, and Will Huggins followed it with a single that sent Entrekin to third. On the next at-bat, Will Rainwater hit a deep fly to center for a double, and both Entrekin and Huggins went home. Later in the bottom of the first, Rainwater stole third and scored on a catcher error to give the Red Devils an early 3-0 lead.
Pitcher Bryson Adams and Bowdon's defense started the second with two quick outs, but afterwards Adams had trouble with his control as he put two runners on base with four straight balls to Connor Deparlier and a pitch that hit Bryce Cordell. Trion’s Deparlier scored on a pitching error to put the Bulldogs on the board, but Adams got a strikeout to escape the top of the second.
In the sixth inning, Trion tied it up. Adams allowed a pair of singles at the end of his night on the mound, and the Red Devils put Entrekin in to try to finsh the inning. Entrekin started hot with a three-pitch strikeout, but things got dicey from there. Trion’s Deparlier doubled to send one run home, and he scored the tying run after a catching error.
That tied the game and sent the game into extra innings. Mason Mims came out of the bullpen for Bowdon in the eighth, and ultimately Mims gave up the Willingham sacrifice fly that sent in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth.
The Red Devils had a chance to tie or win the game in the bottom of the ninth after Blake Cole walked, but Bowdon left Cole on base with three straight outs to end the game.
In Bowdon's loss, Adams threw 85 pitches, allowing three hits, two runs, and forcing five strikeouts. Entriken and Mims out of the bullpen allowed a combined four hits and four runs. Entriken led the pitchers in strikeouts with 6, and he also went 2-for-5 at the plate to lead Bowdon in hits.
