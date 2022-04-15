The city of Bowdon conducted their monthly city council meeting Monday evening to hold a public hearing regarding a zone change request and to discuss city business updates.
Mayor Jim Chaffin called the meeting to order with all council members present along with other city staff such as Police Chief Mark Brock, Main Street Director Jan Gibbs, City Clerk Susan Pierce and City Manager Gary Bullock.
Jeff Camp, of Buildmore Enterprise Services, LLC, was present to speak on behalf of property owners Eric Steve Lovvorn and Ben Hunt, who requested a zoning change for parcel numbers B02 0100099 and B02 0100033 located on West Avenue, and parcel number B02 0100002 located on North Carroll Street from current R-2 residential to R-3 residential, for the purpose of building duplexes for individual sale.
Camp was delayed to speak in favor of the request, so the council allowed open discussion and public comment to begin.
Paula Tant, who is currently building a new residence on Mill Street, spoke against the zoning change. She noted that some of her concerns were the pricing of the duplexes, the proximity to the creek on the property, neighborhood crowding and the percentage of possible rental property for the new development.
Chaffin said Tant’s concerns would likely be addressed by the proposed homeowners association. In response, Tant asked about enforcement of the homeowners association and about the possibility of building single-family homes instead.
Tant wanted to know if there has been an environmental study completed and believes that the zoning change may set a precedent for future requests.
Tammy McEntyre spoke against the zoning change as well, stating the owners could be single-family homes.
Camp arrived and handed out information to the mayor and council members that showed the homes sold in the last six months in Bowdon and the number of days they stayed on the market. According to Camp’s handout, the longest a home was on the market was 24 days.
He stated that the duplexes would be in the high $100,000 to low $200,000 range. Camp said the duplexes would be single-family, one level, three bedroom/two bathroom and in a “great location, close to Downtown Bowdon.”
Mayor Pro Tem Jan Johnson said that the property was low-lying and asked about the environmental impact on the creek. Camp said they would have to meet setback requirements for the creek.
Chaffin informed Camp since he was late to the public hearing that several citizens had spoken in opposition of the zoning change and the planning commission voted to recommend denial of the request.
Council member Randy Saxon asked Camp if there would be homeowners association dues collected. Camp said yes, when the homeowners association was formed, there would be requirements and fees, and they may also be able to levy fines and place liens.
There being no further discussion, Chaffin asked for a motion. There was a motion by Johnson to accept the recommendation of the planning commission to deny the zoning change request which the council did unanimously.
Bullock suggested June 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. be the date for Municipal building dedication and open house. There were no conflicts, so he proceeded forward with notifying and inviting the Board of Education.
There will be a public hearing before next month’s council meeting for the renaming of a portion of Kent Avenue to Irene Keith Avenue.
Bullock said there were not any final numbers available for the liability insurance renewal, but he “anticipates the renewal premium to be close to the same if not less than last year.”
There was a motion by Johnson to authorize Bullock to renew the liability insurance as of May 1 upon receipt of current premium numbers. The motion was approved unanimously.
Bullock stated in his city manager report that the city has received notice from Zurich that their claim on the wind damage to the senior center will be paid.
The next Bowdon City Council meeting will take place May 9 at 7 p.m.
