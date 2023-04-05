During Tuesday's monthly work session, the Bowdon City Council discussed information regarding the reappointment of Anclee Upshaw as the chairman of the Bowdon Housing Authority and bids for the new city grass cutters.
Other items were discussed such as a potential moratorium that would be voted on for convenience stores, as well as street repair for public works, the water treatment plant, and Founders Day.
The conversation regarding the reappointment of Upshaw was a short one. City Clerk Susan Pierce had sent a request to Upshaw but has not heard back. The council were unsure on whether or not Upshaw had expressed an interest in being reappointed to the Bowdon Housing Authority.
There were two bids available for the grass cutting. Creative Landscaping will charge $102,000 to cut 19 different pieces of public property twenty times over the course of the year. The second company, We Restore Yards, bid $54,000 over the year to cut 18 lots twice a month. The vote deciding which bid will be accepted will be held at the next City Council meeting.
The council followed the grass cutting bids with a discussion into a potential moratorium on the number of convenience stores in Bowdon. The council are expecting to have a number of owners from the local convenience stores in attendance to request a halt to any more convenience stores popping up in Bowdon.
“Ward one has three convenience stores within easy walking distance for anyone in ward one," Councilwoman Jan Johnson said.”
The Founders Day discussion surrounded mostly what happened after the parade last year and what changes need to be made for the next parade. The discussion centered around four wheelers involvement in the parade.
Bowdon Police Chief Mark Brock confirmed that he stopped an eight-year-old last year on a four wheeler with no helmet on Wedowee Street.
In a separate incident that same day, it was reported that Carroll County wrote a ticket when a family was pulled over on a four wheeler by the Carroll County traffic unit. The husband and wife were sitting on the four-wheeler and a child was in the husband’s lap with no one wearing a helmet.
