Bowdon clinches region with wins over Mt. Zion

Berkley Perkins hit two RBI singles in one inning in Bowdon's 16-4 nightcap win over Mt. Zion on Wednesday.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

It was a hard-fought set of region baseball games Wednesday night between the Bowdon Red Devils and Mt. Zion Eagles, but in both games of the double header, the Red Devils put together late-game pushes, winning at scores of 12-7 and 16-4.

With the two wins, Bowdon (11-7, 4-0) sealed a region championship with two-game sweeps of both Mt. Zion and Christian Heritage.

Trending Videos