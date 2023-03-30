Bowdon clinches region with wins over Mt. Zion

It was a hard-fought set of region baseball games Wednesday night between the Bowdon Red Devils and Mt. Zion Eagles, but in both games of the double header, the Red Devils put together late-game pushes, winning at scores of 12-7 and 16-4.
With the two wins, Bowdon (11-7, 4-0) sealed a region championship with two-game sweeps of both Mt. Zion and Christian Heritage.
Mt. Zion (7-9, 0-3) finds themselves in third place, looking ahead at two rematches with Christian Heritage and one with Bowdon in region play.
Game One
The top end of Wednesday night's twin bill was tied 1-1 through four innings, but Bowdon's eleven runs in the final three innings put the game out of reach for Mt. Zion.
The Eagles took the lead in the second frame as Caleb Prior hit a solo home run over center field on a 1-0 count, but Bowdon knotted things back up in the next half frame, as Asher Christopher hit a single with two runners on, scoring one run.
It was an offensive duel, as Bowdon earned 14 total hits and Mt. Zion earned 12. Levi Spray led the way for the Eagles with three hits on four at-bats and 2 RBIs, while Asher Christopher headed the Bowdon attack, going three-for-four with five RBIs.
For the Red Devils on the mound, Caison Duncan started and lasted six innings, allowing four earned runs on ten hits and three strikeouts. Dalton Ballenger closed the seventh inning.
Caleb Prior started for Mt. Zion with one run on four hits allowed through three and one-thirds innings with two strikeouts, while Chase Butler took it the rest of the way, allowing eleven runs (six earned) on ten hits and three strikeouts.
Bowdon broke the game open batting in the fifth, as Will Rainwater and Blake Cole led off with two singles. Will Huggins sent home one run thanks to an error in center field, and Christopher added two RBIs on the next at bat with a double, making it 4-1 Red Devils.
Bowdon's biggest frame was the sixth, as they scored five runs on singles by Huggins and Jacob Williams and a double by Zander Langley.
Down 9-1, the Eagles responded offensively. Spray's single scored the first run of the inning, and a ball put into play by Prior scored the next, but Bowdon later caught Spray in the base paths to end the inning.
From there, Bowdon added three more scores to their lead. Mt. Zion loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh and scored four runs, but a ground out and a strikeout sealed the Bowdon win.
Game Two
An eight-run fourth inning put Bowdon in the lead for good in the nightcap, and a five-run sixth inning put the game into run-rule territory to end the game one frame early.
Pitching played an important role for the Red Devils in the win, as starter Bryson Adams lasted the full six-inning game, allowing four runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.
On offense, the Red Devils earned 12 total hits, led by Cole who went three-for-four at the plate.
Eli Rivers started for Mt. Zion on the hill, lasting three innings with seven runs surrendered (four earned) on five hits. Young and Dylan Gable pitched in relief.
Mt. Zion held the lead through three innings thanks to a productive four-run second inning. The inning was powered by doubles by Young and Spray, as well as a Butler walk and ball put into play by Mason Jakubiak.
The Eagles led 4-3 before Bowdon went to work in the fourth frame, scoring eight runs. Berkley Perkins, Ethan Kent, Ballenger, Christopher and Cole all had RBIs in the inning, with Perkins hitting two RBI singles as the batting order circled around.
The Red Devils loaded the bases in the sixth, and a Langley double capped off that inning at five runs, stretching the score to a 16-4 decision.
Next Up
Bowdon will be at Ranburne (AL) this Friday, tipping off at 5:30 p.m.
Mt. Zion will be on the road for a double header at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy on Friday, starting at 1 p.m.
