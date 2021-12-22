During Monday night’s meeting, Bowdon City Council voted and approved to change their council meeting dates to the second Monday of each month.
At the beginning of the meeting, council members approved the meeting agenda as it was presented, followed by presentation plans for renovations to the Bowdon Kwick Shop.
Darryl Ray from HRC Engineers presented the plans for the renovation. The request is for a variance in the setback of the building to the property lines.
The Zoning Appeals Board met and recommended approval at their meeting on Nov. 18. And after discussion, Mayor Chaffin asked for a motion to approve the variance as recommended.
The vote was approved unanimously.
There were two renewals and two new restaurant requests that came before the board. The renewals were for Magnificent Group (Marathon Station) and Patel Food Mart.
The new requests are for Cuatro Locos Catina and Rick’s Classic American Restaurant. However, City Clerk Susan Pierce told council members that Cuatro Locos asked to postpone their approval until next month’s meeting due to delays in advertising the public hearing.
The motion to approve the license renewals and insurances was approved unanimously.
Additionally, council members voted to approve their Workers Comp Insurance from McGriff Insurance.
According to City Manager Gary Bullock, the renewal premium was approximately $6,000 less than last year.
The vote was approved unanimously.
Bullock then presented a comparison of bids to replace the tennis courts at the Recreation Department.
Signature Tennis Courts from Woodstock bid $115,200; Court Makers, Inc. from Marietta bid $100,067.57; and Sports Turf Company from Whitesburg declined to bid.
After discussion of the details of the bids, it was recommended that the bid be awarded to Signature Tennis Courts.
The vote was approved unanimously.
Council members then appointed Phil Coley to fill the vacancy on the commission left by Denise Rowell’s resignation.
His term will end December 2023. Hal Lovvorn, Mary Mallory, and Jon Watts are up for re-appointment.
Their new terms will end December 2024. Bill Fordham is also up for re-appointment, and his term will end December 2023.
Additionally, Mayor Chaffin asked Dennis Kirk to consider being appointed to the Bowdon Housing authority, in which Kirk said he will get back with Chaffin soon.
On the other hand, Kris Henderson agreed to fill the vacancy at the Zoning Appeals Board left by Randy Saxon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.