A Bowdon shoppette cashier was arrested this week after being accused by her manager of stealing lottery tickets.
On Jan. 6, at approximately 9 p.m., Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Craig Truett was dispatched to State Line Shoppette in reference to a theft that had already occurred. Upon arrival, Truett spoke with the complainant, Barbara Tarpley, who advised that she is the manager at State Line Shoppette.
According to the report, Tarpley advised that Armelia Shea Marshall, 22, of Woodland, Ala., is a cashier at the State Line Shoppette and has been coming up short with her count on the scratch off lottery tickets for approximately a week or longer. Per the report, Tarpley stated that she looked through several hours of video and found that Marshall had allegedly been pulling lottery tickets from different rolls and scratching them without paying for them.
Tarpley wanted officers present when she confronted Marshall to prevent any trouble. According to the report, as she confronted Marshall, she asked if she could pay the store back for the tickers and not be charged. Tarpley responded that it would be up to the owner, who was not on the scene at the time of the report.
Police told Tarpley to download all the videos which she had found on a thumbdrive and bring it to the sheriff’s office to be placed in evidence if the owner chooses to prosecute. Marshall left the store property voluntarily and advised she would return and attempt to pay the store when she could talk to the owner.
The estimated value of the tickets that was taken is approximately $200.
Marshall was arrested about a week after the incident report was filed. She remained in the Carroll County Jail for three days before being released on a $2,000 bond.
