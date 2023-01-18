A Bowdon shoppette cashier was arrested this week after being accused by her manager of stealing lottery tickets.

On Jan. 6, at approximately 9 p.m., Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Craig Truett was dispatched to State Line Shoppette in reference to a theft that had already occurred. Upon arrival, Truett spoke with the complainant, Barbara Tarpley, who advised that she is the manager at State Line Shoppette.

