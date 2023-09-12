The Bowdon Red Devils and Carrollton Trojans remain the only two local teams to crack the top ten of Georgia High School Football Daily’s weekly rankings by classification.
This week, Carrollton held steady at number five following a 50-0 win over Villa Rica last Friday.
Bowdon had a runaway 40-13 victory over Tattnall Square on Friday, but the Red Devils fell one spot to fifth place after landing in fourth in last week’s rankings.
Despite going 4-0 with double digit wins in every game thus far, the Central Lions have still yet to appear in GHSF Daily’s top ten for class 4A.
The Lions have two opportunities to prove themselves coming up, at Northgate (3-1) this Friday and when they begin region play against Cedartown (1-3) on September 29.
Here is a look at the 7A and A D-II rankings.
Class 7A
1. (1) Buford (3-0)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Carver-Atlanta (1-2)
2. (2) Colquitt County (4-0)
Last week: Beat Lee County 37-20. Colquitt County never trailed and went up 37-14 early in the fourth quarter. Neko Fann was 19-of-29 passing for 200 yards and rushed for 31 yards, and Ny Carr had seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown. Next: Sept. 22 vs. Cedar Grove (2-2)
3. (3) Mill Creek (3-0)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Grove (2-2)
4. (4) Walton (3-0)
Last week: Beat Pope 67-7. Walton led 60-0 at halftime. Jeremy Hecklinski was 12-of-17 passing for 223 yards. Ashton Woods and Lota Ogokwe had five tackles behind the line between them. Next: Friday vs. Marietta (1-3)
5. (5) Carrollton (3-1)
Last week: Beat Villa Rica 50-0. Ju Ju Lewis was 15-of-22 passing for 261 yards and three touchdowns. Jacob Levy had a three-yard tackle for loss for a safety on Villa Rica’s first possession. Next: Friday vs. Jenkins (1-2)
6. (6) Parkview (3-0)
Last week: Beat North Gwinnett 35-32. Trelain Maddox rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns, the last one a 3-yard run with 1:10 left. He also intercepted a pass. Next: Friday vs. St. Pius (1-3)
7. (7) Westlake (4-0)
Last week: Beat Southwest DeKalb 57-7. Sean Smith was 10-of-11 passing for 136 yards. Tyler McKinstry and Demarius Hines returned interceptions for touchdowns, and Carmelo O’Neal returned a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Newton (4-0)
8. (8) Milton (2-1)
Last week: Beat Roswell 34-14. T.J. Lester’s 1-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter at the end of a 14-play, 71-yard drive broke open what had been a seven-point game. Lester rushed for 114 yards on 22 carries. Luke Nickel was 18-of-26 passing for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Alpharetta (1-2)
9. (NR) Valdosta (3-1)
Last week: Beat Warner Robins 45-12. Todd Robinson was 14-of-18 passing for 144 yards and rushed for 64 yards. Prince Jean rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on four carries and had nine receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. His 85-yard run put Valdosta up 31-3 late in the third quarter. Shakevious Wright returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Deerfield Beach, Fla. (1-2)
10. (10) Grayson (3-1)
Last week: Beat Spartanburg, S.C., 21-19. Elijah Miller scored the winning touchdown on a 7-yard run midway in the fourth quarter of a road game against the No. 4 team in South Carolina’s highest classification. Grayson trailed 16-9 at halftime. Next: Sept. 22 vs. Lowndes (3-0)
Out: No. 9 Norcross (2-1)
Class A D-II
1. (1) Schley County (3-0)
Last week: Beat Bleckley County 48-42. K.B. Aldridge scored on an 11-yard run in overtime after Schley held Bleckley on downs. Jay Kanazawa was 19-of-36 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns, and Jalewis Solomon had eight receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown. Solomon also scored on a 2-yard run. Next: Friday at Central-Talbotton (1-2)
2. (3) Macon County (3-0)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Greenville (0-3)
3. (6) Clinch County (3-1)
Last week: Beat Cook 35-27. Jeremy Bell scored on a 95-yard kickoff return, a 35-yard reception and runs of 85 and 75 yards. He finished with 160 yards rushing, 100 receiving and 119 returning. Next: Friday at Bacon County (2-1)
4. (2) Manchester (2-1)
Last week: Lost to Lamar County 17-14. Quavion Cooper scored on a 4-yard run and a two-point conversion with two minutes left to get Manchester within 17-14, but Lamar County was able to run out the clock. Next: Friday at Marion County (2-1)
5. (4) Bowdon (2-2)
Last week: Beat Tattnall Square 40-13. Bowdon rushed for 313 yards on 33 carries. Jordan Beasley ran for 118. Kyler McGrinn passed for 152. Next: Friday at Dade County (1-2)
6. (5) Aquinas (3-0)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Harlem (2-2)
7. (9) Greene County (4-0)
Last week: Beat Wilkinson County 41-6. Travez Gibson rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns, and Kevin Wynn had four tackles for losses and forced a fumble. Next: Friday at Oglethorpe County (1-2)
8. (7) Early County (2-1)
Last week: Game with Terrell County postponed. Next: Friday at Baconton Charter (1-1)
9. (8) McIntosh County Academy (2-1)
Last week: Beat West Nassau, Fla. 18-0. MCA led 143-86 in total yards and overcame three turnovers. Nehemiah West scored on an 11-yard run and threw a 29-yard TD pass to DeMarien McNear. Next: Friday at Lanier County (3-0)
10. (10) Jenkins County (4-0)
Last week: Beat Cross Creek 39-14. Robtravious Coney rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and Jenkins County had 443 yards rushing as a team. Next: Friday vs. Screven County (1-2)
