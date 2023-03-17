Bowdon-Bremen goes 11 innings, Blue Devils win again

Jonah Hatchett scored a team-high three times as a runner on Thursday as Bremen fought through four extra innings to defeat Bowdon 8-4.

 File photo by Tucker Cole

BOWDON — In what became a nearly four-hour long game at W.C. Roop Field in Bowdon on Thursday, Bremen won the baseball rematch of the Devils 8-4, giving the Blue Devils a two-game rivalry-series sweep.

After being down by three runs for several innings, Bowdon rallied late to score one run in the sixth inning and two in the seventh to tie the game. A two-out RBI single by Berkley Perkins tied the game at 4-4 and sent it into extra innings.

