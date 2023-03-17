Bowdon-Bremen goes 11 innings, Blue Devils win again

BOWDON — In what became a nearly four-hour long game at W.C. Roop Field in Bowdon on Thursday, Bremen won the baseball rematch of the Devils 8-4, giving the Blue Devils a two-game rivalry-series sweep.
After being down by three runs for several innings, Bowdon rallied late to score one run in the sixth inning and two in the seventh to tie the game. A two-out RBI single by Berkley Perkins tied the game at 4-4 and sent it into extra innings.
Neither team scored through the first three frames of overtime. Leading off in the top of the 11th inning, Bremen’s Cooper Mincey hit a solo home run on a 1-0 count, ultimately giving the Blue Devils the lead for good.
Bremen added three insurance runs in the 11th to build an 8-4 lead, and Bowdon’s turn at the plate was on the way.
To start off the inning, Bowdon put two runners on base with no outs, thanks to a catcher’s interference call and a hit by pitch. However, Bremen closer Noah Walker and the Bremen defense shut the door after that point, forcing three-straight outs.
Bowdon’s comeback attempt ended on the base paths, as catcher Ethan Kent was caught stealing third base, tagged out by Mincey, who nailed the go-ahead solo shot on offense moments before.
Walker was credited for the save for the Blue Devils. Bremen junior starting pitcher Easton White went four innings and gave up one run on two hits, while Mitchel Sauls earned the win by throwing three scoreless innings thanks to five strikeouts.
In a ten-hit total night, Jonah Hatchett, Easton White and Aiden Price all had two hits each for Bremen. White and Jake Steed led the team with two RBIs apiece, while Hatchett scored the most as a runner with three runs.
As for the Red Devils, pitcher Dalton Ballenger took the loss on the mound, surrendering four runs on six hits through two and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking two.
Will Huggins and Jackson Truett both spent multiple innings on the mound, highlighted by Huggins’ four and two-thirds inning performance with seven strikeouts and no runs off two hits.
On offense, the Red Devils had eight total hits. Perkins was the only Red Devil who had multiple hits, gathering two hits on six at-bats.
Bremen (9-3) starts region play next Tuesday at home against Ringgold at 5:55 p.m.
Bowdon (6-7) is scheduled to play Trion this Saturday at home at noon, before starting region play on the road against Christian Heritage the following Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
