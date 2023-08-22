Bowdon blanks Haralson to even season series

After Haralson County softball took the first game from Bowdon this year, 6-3 in both teams’ first game, the Lady Red Devils got a shutout win on their home field on Monday, winning 6-0 to even the season series.
Bowdon pitcher Gabby Stonecypher pitched a gem for the Red Devils, lasting a full seven innings while allowing no runs on just four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.
Ally Bowen led the offense for Bowdon, gathering three hits on four at-bats. Kate Robinson also had two hits and led the team in runs batted in with two. Six other Bowdon batters had one hit each.
Chloe Richardson took the loss in the circle for the visiting Rebels, allowing six runs (four earned) on eleven hits with four strikeouts and five walks.
After a blank first two innings for both teams, Bowdon slowly built their lead for the win with two runs in both the third and sixth innings and one run each in the fourth and fifth.
Bowdon first took the lead with a run scored on a pick-off attempt and added one more on the same at bat as Jessi Gibbs hit a fly ball.
RBI singles by Robinson and Olivia Cooke scored the single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, stretching the lead to 4-0.
In the sixth, Robinson assisted both runs, knocking in one on a double to center field and stealing home to ultimately make the game a 6-0 decision.
Bowdon (5-2) was scheduled to be at Pepperell on Tuesday and will be at Temple this Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
This was the first loss for Haralson County (4-1-1). They were scheduled to host Rockmart on Tuesday and they will be at Fannin County this Thursday at 5 p.m.
