Bowdon blanks Haralson to even season series

Bowdon pitcher Gabby Stonecypher threw a 6-0 shutout against Haralson County on Monday.

 Bowdon Red Devil Softball

After Haralson County softball took the first game from Bowdon this year, 6-3 in both teams’ first game, the Lady Red Devils got a shutout win on their home field on Monday, winning 6-0 to even the season series.

Bowdon pitcher Gabby Stonecypher pitched a gem for the Red Devils, lasting a full seven innings while allowing no runs on just four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.