In a devil of a battle Friday night in Bowdon, the Red Devils of Coach Rich Fendley opened their 2022 season dodging raindrops, but came out with a 29-14 win over their visiting brethren Blue Devils from Manchester High.

A key play in the game came early in the opening quarter when senior linebacker Mason Bailey stopped an early Blue Devil drive by crushing an opposing back for a three-yard loss on a third-and-one play from the Bowdon 38 to force a short punt.

