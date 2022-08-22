In a devil of a battle Friday night in Bowdon, the Red Devils of Coach Rich Fendley opened their 2022 season dodging raindrops, but came out with a 29-14 win over their visiting brethren Blue Devils from Manchester High.
A key play in the game came early in the opening quarter when senior linebacker Mason Bailey stopped an early Blue Devil drive by crushing an opposing back for a three-yard loss on a third-and-one play from the Bowdon 38 to force a short punt.
The Red Devils quickly marched to the endzone in a five-play, 49-yard drive. Following a successful fourth-and-three run for a first down by Robert McNeal, the senior quarterback connected with wide open senior receiver Will Rainwater on a 35-yard TD strike.
Cameron Holloway added the PAT, and Bowdon led 7-0 with 6:44 left in he first period.
Manchester came back with its first score of the night on a shovel pass to Benji Kempson at the 3:06 mark of the initial quarter. The extra point attempt failed, and Bowdon kept a 7-6 lead going into the second period.
The Red Devils extended their lead to 14-6 when McNeal tossed his second touchdown pass of the first half when he hit Cameron Holloway on a 22-yard down-and-out pass completion.
Holloway once again kicked the point after, and Bowdon was up 14-6 with 10:49 left in the first half.
However, Manchester came roaring back, beginning with a 30-yard kickoff return that put the ball on the 50. Nine plays later the Blue Devils got back in the game when Quavion Cooper scored from the 10. Keelan Whitaker scored on a 2-point run to knot the score, 14-14, with 6:40 left in the first half.
The Red Devils then made things interesting during the closing minutes of the first half when they drove to he Manchester 6, but couldn’t punch it in and turned the ball over on downs with 1:40 left.
Minutes into the second half lightening struck, literally, and the officials temporarily suspended the game with Bowdon facing a 4th and 7 on the Manchester 7. When play resumed some 40 minutes later, the Blue Devils took over on downs when a Bowdon pass fell incomplete on fourth down.
After the Red Devil defense stiffened and forced a punt, Bowdon struck quickly on the first play when McNeal found Will Rainwater on a 44-yard scoring pass. Holloway’s kick gave Bowdon a lead it never relinquished, 21-14, with 6:03 left in the third quarter.
The Bowdon defense was not finished with its standout play as sophomore linebacker Tyler Lender made a fourth down stop for no gain on a Blue Devil run with 3:44 in the third period. The Red Devils kept the ball for the remainder of the third quarter and 19 seconds into the final stanza scored on a 2-yard run by McNeal.
The PAT attempt was bobbled, but McNeal picked up the ball and tossed it to Mason Daniel for the unplanned two-point play and a 29-14 lead.
The Red Devil defense once again pulled off a big play during the game’s waning seconds when Kentrez Lay recovered a fumble at midfield. The Bowdon offense took a knee twice to run out the clock and preserve the 29-14 win.
Friday night, the Red Devils host old rival Central High School in their second home game in as many weeks.
