Two Carroll County high school football teams played their weekly "Friday Night Lights" on Thursday this week when Bowdon routed B.E.S.T Academy at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta, 41-6, to clinch a second consecutive Region 6A championship and extend its win streak to six.
Also Thursday, Temple dropped a 56-19 decision to Callaway in LaGrange in its final game of the season. The Tigers completed the 2021 campaign with a 1-7 overall record and 0-5 slate in Region 5AA.
As for the Bowdon Red Devils, head coach Rich Findlay said that he was a little concerned going into the game at Lakewood.
"We had a big, emotional win over Mt. Zion with a big crowd last week, so I thought we might have a let down somewhat this Friday since we were going to the big stadium at Lakewood with few fans in the stands," Findlay said on a rare, calm Friday morning when kickoff would usually be a few hours away.
Bowdon took a 28-0 lead into halftime, added a pair of second half scores and allowed their hosts a lone touchdown.
Now 8-1 overall and 5-0 in region play, the Red Devils close out the regular season at Warren P. Sewell Field on Senior Night on Nov. 5 against Armuchee and then get ready for the playoffs with a possible first round opponent in Commerce coming to Bowdon.
However, Findley said that the opponent could change, pending the outcome of games on Friday night.
"I haven't had a chance to view the game film and have the statistics compiled for last night's game, but I can say that we played pretty well, especially on defense," coach Findley noted.
The Red Devils notched three interceptions, including two by Jakwan Cox and one by Charlie Prater. Tanner Langley and Chris Wuyatt each were credited with five solo tackles.
Junior quarterback Robert McNeil had a great for Bowdon night passing, hitting 9 of 11 for 188 yards through the air, and also led Bowdon in rushing with 70 yards, the majority of which was gained on a 60-yard dash.
Down in Hogansville on Thursday night against the Callaway Eagles, the Temple Tigers gave up a pair of touchdowns in each of the four quarters and scored 19 points in the second half after being shut out 28-0 in the first two periods in the 56-19 loss.
Cam Vaughn led coach Scotty Ward's Temple team with 212 yards passing and 93 yards rushing. He accounted for four touchdowns, two each on the ground and through the air.
Shemar Wicker caught three passes for 109 yards and two TDs.
