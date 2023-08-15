Bowdon softball pitcher Gabby Stonecypher had her arm dialed in on Monday as she tossed 15 total strikeouts in a 1-0 win over their Carroll County counterpart Temple Tigers.
In fact, pitching was efficient on both sides, as Temple’s Katherine Hart pitched a full six-inning game with just one earned run on three hits allowed and two strikeouts.
Both teams were scoreless until Bowdon batted in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out away and on a 1-0 count, Ally Bowen hit a line-drive solo home run over the left field fence for the only run of the game, ultimately giving Bowdon the win.
Temple put one runner on base attempting to rally with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Stonecypher pitched her 15th and final strikeout to end the inning and the game with a 1-0 decision.
The Lady Tigers had at least one runner on base in every inning they batted, including two runners on base in both the top of the first and the top of the fourth.
In every inning, strikeouts left runners stranded.
Three different Temple players had one hit on the night, including Anah Howell, Abby Camp and Hart, with a few others reaching on errors.
Bowdon also only managed three hits on the night, led by Bowen with two hits on three at bats, including her home run, and Sydney Lowen went one for two at the plate.
Bowdon (2-2) is scheduled to be at home against Callaway on Wednesday Aug. 16 at 5 p.m.
Temple (1-3) is scheduled to play at Mount Zion on Thursday Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
