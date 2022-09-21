Bowdon vs. Temple Preview

Bowdon and Temple face off in a Carroll-County rivalry today, led by senior dual-threat quarterbacks Robert McNeal (right) and Cam Vaughn.

 File photos by Jai Otwell and Jay Luzardo

Bremen, Haralson County, and Villa Rica will all be playing in region contests today, while Carrollton, Heard County and Mt. Zion will all have their own unique non-region matchups.

However, the big event of the day will likely be a Carroll-County matchup between Bowdon and Temple. It will be a duel between a rising Tiger team and a talented Red Devil roster, as well as a battle between two senior dual-threat quarterbacks.

