Bremen, Haralson County, and Villa Rica will all be playing in region contests today, while Carrollton, Heard County and Mt. Zion will all have their own unique non-region matchups.
However, the big event of the day will likely be a Carroll-County matchup between Bowdon and Temple. It will be a duel between a rising Tiger team and a talented Red Devil roster, as well as a battle between two senior dual-threat quarterbacks.
Bowdon vs. TempleAfter taking last Friday off, Bowdon will be on the road for a non-region rivalry against the Temple Tigers.
In head coach Cory Nix’s first season at the helm, Temple has a winning record of 3-2, already two more wins than the team had last season. Temple is coming off a 35-28 win over Pepperell, one in which quarterback Cam Vaughn rushed for the final go-ahead touchdown.
The Tigers have been led by Vaughn all season long, as he has racked up 953 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground on top of 493 yards and three touchdowns through the air. They also have an emerging star at wide receiver in McClann Metayer, who had a breakout game against Pepperell with 126 yards and a touchdown.
Bowdon (3-1) had a bye last Friday, but following a hard-fought 48-35 road win over Tattnall Square the week before, the Red Devils will be looking to continue their winning ways against rival Temple.
Like Temple, Bowdon is also led by a talented dual-threat quarterback in Robert McNeal, who has rushed for 584 yards and six touchdowns and passed for 403 yards and six touchdowns.
McNeal is also surrounded by three different running backs who are all near 200 yards rushing on the season, as well as his main two targets through the air, Will Rainwater and Caiden Prothro.
