Coach Darius Dillard, who served as a student assistant for the Bowdon Red Devils last football season, will be taking a new opportunity this upcoming season as he becomes the quarterbacks coach at Greenville High School.
Dillard worked as an offensive assistant with Bowdon's football team, and he also helped with the baseball and basketball teams.
Dillard played high school football and baseball at Cedar Grove High School, and he also played baseball and graduated from Southwest DeKalb.
Just 23 years old, Dillard is also going to college at the University of West Georgia, where he is a physical education major. He says his love for his career helps him to balance college work and coaching.
"I honestly don’t see it as working. If anything, the school part is the work for me. Going to practice and building with the team is a feeling that’s more for the soul," he said.
Dillard says it was a mutual friend of Greenville head coach Alexander Ogletree who helped him first introduce himself to the program. He says he and Olgetree started to network and talk a little football.
"I prayed on it and talked to family and my coaching family I’ve made over the years, and they helped me with the decision," he said.
"I never imagined my time at Bowdon being over so soon, but those guys at Bowdon —words don’t do any justice to how I feel about them. From July 14, 2020 till the end of June this year, I have met new pillars in my life."
"Those men have been there when I needed to talk, gave me so many life lessons away from the field on how to be a man of God, the man of a family, and mostly how to be a better me."
"I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better place to have started the best chapter of my life," said Dillard.
"To the community of Bowdon, thank you for welcoming me with open arms and being able to be a light for your boys, and thank you for being there every Friday night."
"From the women and men who served us those amazing pregame meals, to Mr. Mike for those popsicle on those hot summer days, thank you, I love you forever, Forks Up!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.