The city of Bowdon held a public hearing before voting to rename a portion of Kent Avenue to Irene Keith Avenue during their regularly scheduled monthly city council meeting Monday evening.
“We all, as a city, appreciate everything she’s done for the city through the schools, through the church, through the community and serving on the hospital board,” Mayor Pro Tem Jan Johnson said.
The council unanimously voted to approve the renaming of a portion of Kent Avenue to Irene Keith Avenue.
Mayor Jim Chaffin signed and presented a resolution stating that the city of Bowdon received a request to rename a portion of Kent Avenue from Bowdon Tyus Road extending to the property line of Hudson Heights and have received approving signatures from the residents of this area.
“I have been in her presence a few times, it was always very enjoyable. She always had things to say that I enjoyed hearing. Very nice lady and a very good friend of my wife. They served together on the hospital board,” Mayor Jim Chaffin said.
Irene Keith was present at the meeting along with three people in support of the road renaming, one of which being her daughter, Rhonda Keith. There were no people present to speak in opposition of renaming Kent Avenue.
“I want to say thank you to each and everyone. It’s a very honor to stand and to know that from the time you didn’t think people were watching you. But, I have tried to prove myself, let it stand for itself. Thanks to the Lord tonight that it may come true. I have done everything that I could to make this a better place to live. I have tried to be a role model for others and thank you so kindly for your honor that you have bestowed upon me. I never will forget it, it will be along with memories. If I can do anything further, let me know,” Irene Keith said.
Irene’s daughter, Rhonda, submitted the request to rename the road and said during public comment that Irene did not know that the renaming was occurring until 5:49 p.m. on Monday, when she read a letter about the event that was intended for another family member.
“I thank you so dearly that you allowed me to diligently stand before you all and to plead my case. I first came to you about the speed zone issues on Kent for Bowdon Elementary School and then it just like a lighting bolt, I said you know what, this needs to be Irene Keith Avenue,” Rhonda said. “I don’t know one other person deserving, take my mother out of it, but just someone who has been a foot soldier for this community. Ever since I was a little girl I knew there was always someone knocking on our door for help. My mom would actually go to doctor’s appointments with people who could not read…People would try to pay her, but she wouldn’t take money.”
The council unanimously approved to authorize City Manager Gary Bullock to engage in a memorandum of understanding from the Department of Community Affairs for the Main Street Program run by Manager Jan Gibbs.
The memorandum is renewed every year and Gibbs had to give a presentation for it.
Liability Insurance renewal premium came in at $64,328, an increase of 10.63% over last year, driven by the Property and Cyber premiums.
According to Bullock, the liability insurance increased more than expected for the city of Bowdon. Cybersecurity increased from $2,000, which is what the city has previously paid, to $5,000 because of the activity regarding cybersecurity.
General liability increased by $5,000. There have been a lot of large claims in reference to property damage, per Bullock, that drove this increase.
During the work session, Bullock was authorized to enter a contract for Bowdon’s liability insurance, so there was no vote on Monday.
The city of Bowdon’s revenues are up, per Bullock. Primarily, due to increased activity in the recreation department, the revenues are up by $75,000. The concessions and fundraisers have contributed to the increased funds.
Expenditures are up by $30,000 due to supplying the concessions and t-shirts for the recreation department.
