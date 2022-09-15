The city of Bowdon held a public hearing prior to their monthly city council meeting to discuss, consider and vote on a zoning ordinance update regarding smoke shops.
According to City Manager Gary Bullock, there have been a lot of inquiries to the city regarding smoke shops, but the council “wants to protect the health of the community” and recognizes the economic opportunity for businesses to open up.
In the ordinance, the council defines as smoke shop as “any business establishment dedicated to the display, sale, distribution, delivery, offering, furnishing, marketing or use of tobacco, tobacco products, or alternative nicotine products/instruments, or any combination thereof, including, but not limited to, cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, hookahs, vapes.”
According to the ordinance, the definition does not include grocery stores, convenience stores, gas stations or similar retail stores that only sell conventional cigars or sell cigarettes as an accessory sale, 10 percent or less of total sales.
Smoke shops cannot be located within 200 yards of any church, school, government facility or any place that does not permit smoking or within 500 yards of another smoke shop, per Bullock.
Smoke shops were added to C-1 local commercial zoning within the city of Bowdon, per the ordinance. According to Bullock, no Bowdon residents were present at the public hearing to speak for or against the ordinance.
The city council voted to unanimously approve the ordinance amendment regarding smoke shops.
During the public comments, there was a group of parents and students from the gymnastics center speak to encourage the continuance of the gymnastics program. According to Bullock, parents were offering their assistance and encouragement as the city selects someone to take the present gymnastics director’s position since she resigned and is going to College Park.
“She's done a phenomenal job with the gymnastics program. We've had several of the parents and students speak to the council to encourage that and to offer their participation as far as having continued the program,” Bullock said.
According to Bullock, there were a couple of people who live outside the city limits where they do not have water lines requesting an extension of their water lines.
“So we're taking a look at that at the moment to see if that can be done and what the costs would be,” Bullock said.
The council unanimously approved to change the water tap fees for the city of Bowdon. Currently the fees for a three-fourths of an inch standard service is $1,500 inside the city and $2,250 outside of the city. On Nov. 1, the new fees for this service take effect and will be $2,500 inside the city and $3,000 outside of the city. According to Bullock, the old fees were adopted in 2017 and the city has had a “tremendous” increase in prices and costs of materials and labor, prompting this water tap fee increase.
The Bowdon Police Department proposed the purchase of two vehicles for the department totaling $72,954. The council unanimously approved the vehicle purchase.
The city had a quick-claim deed where they had 300 acres of alleyway that the city was not using located south of West Highway 166 and West of City Hall Avenue and deeded it back to the adjoining property owner, per Bullock.
The council unanimously approved an amendment to the fiscal year 2022 budget for a $186,000 increase in revenues. Per Bullock, these revenues come from the recreation department and local option sales tax funds.
