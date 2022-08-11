It was a busy night last Monday night at Bowdon City Hall.
The Bowdon City Council met for a their scheduled meeting on Monday in addition to having a public hearing to approve the 2022 millage rate and an alcohol license request for a new restaurant.
Mayor Pro Tem Jan Johnson called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.
The Bowdon 2022 millage rate was recommended by the council to be the rollback millage rate of 7.302. The council unanimously approved the adoption of this millage rate.
The owners of Tacos El Torito located at 107 West College Street in Bowdon applied to receive their license to serve alcohol at the restaurant. There were no problems with the application, according to the council. The alcohol license request was unanimously approved.
City Manager Gary Bullock recommended that the council sign the local sales tax option (LOST) agreement “even though it was less than what we had hoped for and less than what was received in previous agreements.” The LOST agreement was unanimously approved with Bowdon receiving 2.09% of Carroll County LOST distributions.
The council unanimously approved the smoke shop moratorium for up to 60 days due to not being able to advertise in the newspaper in time to have a public hearing. The moratorium allows time for advertising the ordinance amendment.
The Main Street Board recommended the appointment of Katie Morgan to replace a member whose term had expired. Morgan’s appointment was unanimously approved.
During the city manager's report, Bullock reported that “we had a successful founder’s day.”
“Everyone worked hard, especially Main Street Director Jan Gibbs,” Bullock said.
Gibbs reported that there were 191 runners in the 5K race, 43 parade entries, and 42 vendors. The council discussed safety issues concerning the number of four-wheelers and other unauthorized vehicles being rode around town without helmets and with underaged, unlicensed operators. These issues will be addressed by ordinance before the next Founder’s Day celebration.
Bullock also reported the city attorney is working on a Quit Claim Deed for property on City Hall Avenue in the vicinity of the alley between Bowdon Animal Clinic and Mignon Wessinger.
West Georgia Pallet Source received a citation for the smoke emitted from their location in May. The owner appeared before the judge and paid a fine, according to Bullock.
The next Bowdon City Council meeting will be Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.