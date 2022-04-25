Two Carroll County high schools recently received Advanced Placement (AP) recognition from State School Superintendent Richard Woods and the Georgia Department of Education.
Bowdon High - AP Challenge School
Temple High - AP Challenge School, AP Expansion School and AP STEM School
“We are very proud of the students, teachers and leaders at these schools for all the work they have done to achieve these recognitions,” Assistant Superintendent of School Performance Dr. Jessica Ainsworth said. “We celebrate these recognitions with our schools and continue our commitment to positively change lives.”
The GADOE designates specific schools each year based on AP testing. AP Challenge Schools have enrollments of 900 or fewer students and students testing in English, Math, Science and Social Studies. AP Expansion Schools have 25 percent growth in AP participation from one year to the next with a minimum of 25 students testing. AP STEM Schools have a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses.
“These recognitions are evidence of our commitment to rigorous academic opportunities for Carroll County students,” Director of High Schools and Assessment Dr. Travis Thomas said.
“Carroll County continues to offer and expand premier academic experiences for our students, so that each student graduates enrolled, employed, enlisted, and engaged.”
