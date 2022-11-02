Bowdon vs. Mt. Zion Football

Sherrod Montgomery (9, in white) carries the football and is tackled by JaMichael Jones (22, in black) in last year’s matchup between Bowdon and Mt. Zion. The Red Devils and Eagles face off again today with a region championship on the line.

 File Photo by Kali Arcemont

Believe it or not, it’s the last week of regular-season high school football.

On this final Friday night under the lights, many local teams will be fighting for playoff positioning, including a region rivalry between Bowdon and Mt. Zion to decide which team will have the number-one seed out of their region in single-A Division II.

