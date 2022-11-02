Believe it or not, it’s the last week of regular-season high school football.
On this final Friday night under the lights, many local teams will be fighting for playoff positioning, including a region rivalry between Bowdon and Mt. Zion to decide which team will have the number-one seed out of their region in single-A Division II.
At this point in the season, Bowdon, Carrollton, Central, Heard County, Mt. Zion and Temple all have a playoff berth sealed. If Gordon Lee loses to Ringgold and/or Bremen wins tonight, the Blue Devils will also have a guaranteed spot.
Haralson County determined their playoff fate last night in a contest with Fannin County. Villa Rica was eliminated from the playoff picture last week.
Bowdon vs. Mt. Zion
Twenty days since their last real football game, Bowdon (8-1, 1-0) now gets to play at home in a Carroll-County region rivalry against Mt. Zion (5-4, 1-0) for the A-DII Region 7B Championship.
Since they both beat Christian Heritage in region play, Bowdon and Mt. Zion are both guaranteed a home playoff game in the first round as either a one or two seed.
According to Maxwell Ratings, Bowdon is favored to win the game by 28 points. However, looking at their most recent common opponent, Christian Heritage, Bowdon won by 21 points, 42-21, while Mt. Zion won by 23, 33-10.
With Bowdon taking nearly three weeks without a game, and factoring in the in-county rivalry nature of the contest, it could be a closer game than is projected.
The Eagles and Red Devils faced off last season, with Bowdon coming away victorious in a 40-14 rout.
Bremen
The Blue Devils (4-5, 3-3) are in fourth place and can seal a playoff spot with a win tonight at home and/or a Gordon Lee loss. Gordon Lee plays the second-place team Ringgold, and Bremen plays seventh-place Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe, so a playoff berth is likely.
According to Maxwell Ratings, Bremen is favored by 27 points against LFO. LFO is 2-7 with a 1-5 region record. LFO is led by quarterback Dylan Blankenship, who has over 1,200 passing yards this season.
Central
The Lions sealed a playoff spot last week with a win over Northwest Whitfield, and they will look to possibly improve their seeding tonight with a home game against Heritage. With a win and a Sonoraville loss to Southeast Whitfield, Central could move as high as second place. If Central and Sonoraville both win, it would be a three-way tie for second place and tie breakers would determine seeding.
Heritage is a slight four-point favorite to win the game according to Maxwell Ratings. They are led by senior quarterback Kaden Swope who has a combined 20 touchdowns on the ground and through the air this season.
Heard County
After a region win over Temple last week, the Braves (5-4, 2-0) are locked in position to host a playoff game. They will look to earn a region championship at home against the region-leading Lamar County tonight.
Heard County will be underdogs walking into the game, as Lamar County is favored by eleven points according to Maxwell ratings. Lamar has just one loss on the season, and the past two weeks they had double-digit wins over Temple and Crawford County in region play.
Temple
After falling to Heard County last week in region play, the Tigers (4-5, 0-2) have fallen out of contention for a home playoff game. However, they will play for a chance at the three seed in the region with a road game against Crawford County tonight.
Temple is favored by 40 points against Crawford County according to Maxwell Ratings. However, looking at scores against common opponents Lamar County and Heard County, it could be a closer game than is projected. Crawford County is led by quarterback Judd Puckett, who has roughly 1,400 passing yards and 13 touchdowns through the air this season.
