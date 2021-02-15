The Bowdon Red Devils advanced to Tuesday night’s Region 6-A boys basketball title game against Drew Charter with a 76-67 victory over Best Academy Saturday. It will be the third meeting this year between the two teams.
The game will be played at Armuchee High School. Tip-off is set for 8:30.
Drew, the top-ranked team in the Class A poll, won the two regular-season meetings with Bowdon.
In the victory against BEST, the Red Devils put the contest away by hitting 13-of-13 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Authur Johnson had 24 points, and Kolton Drummond and Seth Farmer had 15 points each. Tray Wyatt had 12 points and Rett Thomas added seven points.
The victory assures the Red Devils will play at home to open the first round of the GHSA playoffs.
Temple
The Temple Tigers beat Haralson County 63-26 Thursday, toppled Bremen 56-24 Friday but then got nipped by Cedartown at home Saturday 44-43.
Tate Cole led the way with 19 points against Haralson County, and R.J. Boles added 15.
After last week’s games, the Tigers are 13-11 overall and 5-3 in the Region 5-AA standings.
Mt. Zion
The Mt. Zion girls won once and lost once in the Region 5-A tournament, beating Gordon-Lee 54-45 and falling to Armuchee 46-32. The Lady Eagles fell to 19-7 and 6-4.
The Mt. Zion boys lost at the region tournament, falling to Gordon-Lee 71-59.
Mt. Zion ended its season with a 6-17 overall and 3-13 in the region.
Haralson County-Heard County
The Haralson County girls won once and lost once with games on Friday and Saturday.
In Friday’s contest, the Lady Rebels lost to Heard County 64-39 and then beat Bremen 60-28 on Saturday. Haralson County improved to 16-5 and 4-4.
With its win over Haralson County, the Heard Lady Braves won for the third time in a row and improved to 18-4 and 7-1 in Region 5-AA. The Lady Braves hold down the second-place spot in the region.
The Heard boys knocked off Haralson County Friday night with a 61-39 victory. It snapped a two-game losing streak for the Braves and moved their record to 10-14 overall and 5-3 in the Region 5-AA standings.
