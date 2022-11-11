Rolling over Aquinas High of Augusta 42-14 at Warren P. Sewell Field on Friday night in the opening round of the Class A Division 2 playoffs, the Bowdon Red Devils will host their brethren band of the Blue Devil variety next week when they host Manchester in The Friendly City next week in round two.

Now 10-1 on the season, coach Rich Findley’s squad used a bruising ground game and tenacious defense to throttle the visiting Fighting Irish. Senior tailback T.J. Harvison led the way with 208 yards and three touchdowns.

