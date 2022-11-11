Rolling over Aquinas High of Augusta 42-14 at Warren P. Sewell Field on Friday night in the opening round of the Class A Division 2 playoffs, the Bowdon Red Devils will host their brethren band of the Blue Devil variety next week when they host Manchester in The Friendly City next week in round two.
Now 10-1 on the season, coach Rich Findley’s squad used a bruising ground game and tenacious defense to throttle the visiting Fighting Irish. Senior tailback T.J. Harvison led the way with 208 yards and three touchdowns.
The Red Devils scored on their first drive of the game, going 73 yards in nine plays with Harvison churning for 58, including runs of 11 and 32 on his team’s initial pair of plays. Junior Jordan Beasley, however, got the honor of scoring Bowdon’s opening TD on a 2-yard run at the 6:56 mark of the initial period.
The Irish came back with a long drive of their own, but a high snap cost them a loss of 24 yards and killed the threat. On a 4th and 13 from the 41, Aquinas fell short and Bowdon took over on downs. It would be the first of four times the Irish went for it on fourth down. They came up short on all but one.
After Aquinas tied the game 7-7 on the second play of the second quarter, Bowdon regained the lead for good as Robert McNeal broke free at the line, turned on the speed and raced 39 yards for the go-ahead score, 14-7 at the 9:31 mark of the second period.
Then, with only 35 seconds left in the half, Harvison scored from the 3, and Holloway booted his third PAT to send the Red Devils into the locker room up 21-7.
Bowdon ran for 169 yards in the firsts half.
On their first possession of the second half, McNeal found Asher Christopher open down the middle for 63 yards, and Harvison followed with a seven-yard run to extend the lead to 28-7.
Harvison’s 2-yard run and Christopher’s 6-yard burst completed the scoring for the night for the Red Devils.
The Irish’s second and final score came on an 89-yard kickoff return with 8:16 remaining in the game. But Bowdon matched the score after marching 49 yards and scoring on Harvison’s 6-yard run. The drive was set up when Bowdon recovered Aquinas’s on-sides kick attempt.
Harvison ran for 192 yards and notched three touchdowns in the win.
The Red Devil defense play a hard-nosed game that included a pair of fumble recoveries, an interception and numerous jarring tackles.
It will be a game of devils in Bowdon next Friday night when Coach Rich Fendley’s Bowdon Red Devils host the Manchester Blue Devils in the Sweet 16.
