Bowdon 7U wins Dizzy Dean District 2

Bowdon's 7U baseball team won the Dizzy Dean District Two championship last weekend, defeating Paulding County's 7U team in the championship game 17-9 to advance to state competition.
Jaxson Brown's two-out RBI single in the top of the sixth sealed the district championship win in an eight-run decision.
In district competition, including pool play, Bowdon outscored their opponents 67-32 and collected a total of 99 hits through all four games.
The young Red Devils started pool play in the district tournament the same as they ended it, playing Paulding County and defeating them 18-14 in a high-scoring affair.
In that game, both teams combined for a total of 54 hits, as Bowdon tallied 30 hits and Paulding County had 24. Bowdon's Brown and Landon Cole had four hits each, and Garrett Robinson had the most RBIs with four on three hits.
On Friday, Bowdon then defeated Ranburne in pool play in a 19-4 five-inning run rule, giving them the one seed going into tournament action on Saturday. Robinson again led the Red Devils in runs batted in with four on two hits, while Caysen Rollins led the team in hits with four.
This win set Bowdon up for a clash with Carroll County's 7U team to start Saturday in the semifinals, and the Red Devils continued to breeze through the tournament with a 13-5 win, with Holder Smith and Robinson leading the team in RBIs with three apiece and Rollins again leading the way in hits with four.
After their first victory over Paulding County in pool play, Bowdon was forced to play them again for the tournament championship. A seven-run third inning gave Bowdon an early 8-0 lead, and although Paulding fought back with four in the bottom of the third, the Red Devils hung on to the lead for the rest of the game for the 17-9 win.
Robinson again led the team in RBIs in the district championship game, plating four scores for the Red Devils, and Rollins collected four more hits to lead the way in that department.
Bowdon's 7U team will now travel to Eastside Baseball at Fullers Park Recreation Center in Marietta to compete for a state title on June 15.
