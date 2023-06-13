Bowdon 7U wins Dizzy Dean District 2

Bowdon's 7U baseball team won a Dizzy Dean District Two championship last weekend to advance to state competition. Pictured are: (bottom row) Jaxson Brown, Dentlee Hopson, Owen Muse, Caysen Rollins, Colt Duncan; (middle row) Matthew Arnell, Holder Smith, Jayden Edwards, John Hart, Garrett Robinson, and Landon Cole; and (back row) Coaches: Megan Rollins, Chris Brown, Chase Smith, and Jastin Trice.

 Submitted by Jody LaBruzzo

Bowdon's 7U baseball team won the Dizzy Dean District Two championship last weekend, defeating Paulding County's 7U team in the championship game 17-9 to advance to state competition.

Jaxson Brown's two-out RBI single in the top of the sixth sealed the district championship win in an eight-run decision.