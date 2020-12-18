Voters have less than 20 days to cast their ballots in the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs, and Democrats and Republicans are ramping up efforts in Carroll County to get as many registered voters as possible to vote.
Early voting started on Monday, and more than 13,000 Carroll County residents had cast their ballots in the twin runoffs as of Wednesday, according to data from the county elections office.
The county elections office, 423 College St., will be open for voting Dec. 21-23, Dec. 28-30 and Dec. 31. Voters also had one week to cast their ballots at the Powell Park Recreation Center in Villa Rica.
But residents can also request an absentee ballot if they are uncomfortable with voting in person amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Absentee ballots can be requested at ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov. Completed ballots can be mailed to the county elections office, or dropped off at two ballot boxes at the elections office or at Villa Rica City Hall, 42 Community Square.
Because none of the Senate candidates received more than 50% of the vote last month, state law requires a runoff to decide who will clinch Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats.
The fact that there are two Senate seats are on the ballot already makes these runoffs unusual. But added to that is the national attention both races are receiving because its outcome is expected to determine the ideological control of the Senate.
Incumbent Sen. David Perdue is again facing his Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff, in one of the runoffs. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to her Senate seat last year, is facing off against Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.
If both Democrats win, the Senate will be split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, leaving it to Vice-President elect Kamala Harris to step in to cast any tie-breaking votes.
For that reason, national party leaders such as Vice President Mike Pence, President-elect Joe Biden, and Harris have been visiting Georgia to rally voters behind their party's candidates.
Perdue visited Shot Spot in Carrollton this week, where a group of supporters met his campaign bus.
“My encouragement to people is they need to come out and vote because, even with the things that we might think have happened in November, we still won my race,” Perdue told the Times-Georgian. “The president came up a few thousand votes short of Biden, I came up a few thousand votes short in my race and the 50% of the votes plus one, but now it’s mano-a-mano and we need to beat them. We need everyone to come out and vote.”
Ossoff has not visited Carroll County during his campaign, but he told the newspaper earlier this month that the Democratic party is “uniting the state of Georgia" behind three things: health, justice and jobs.
“Health, justice and jobs will serve all the people,” he said. “Health means beating COVID-19 and ensuring that everyone can access and afford the healthcare they need. Jobs means direct financial relief for the people and an infrastructure and clean energy program to rebuild our economy. Justice means a new civil rights act to advance criminal reform, end police brutality, and end racial profiling. That’s what this campaign is all about.”
Loeffler visited the city twice during the campaign for the general election, each time promoting her ties to President Donald Trump. Her opponent, Rev. Warnock, also visited the city during the general election campaign.
In a Dec. 10 interview with the Times-Georgian, Warnock said more than 1 million new people had then registered to vote in Georgia since the 2016 presidential election, and he estimates that more than 300,000 of those are people of color.
“Organizing efforts by the 2018 [Stacey] Abrams campaign showed the importance of fighting voter suppression and registered as many Georgians to vote as possible, especially voters of color who face high barriers to vote,” he said. “A ‘New South’ is arising, and Georgia is leading the way.”
Abrams ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor against Brian Kemp, who won a narrow victory with a margin of 55,000 votes.
As national figures make a pilgrimage to the state to get out the vote, the effort is being replicated across the state and Carroll County.
The Carroll County Republican Party is hosting a meeting on Saturday morning with Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, scheduled to attend. The meeting will be held at the party’s headquarters, 907-A S. Park St., and will be followed by a flag-waving event from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
“Senator Matt Brass will attend and express his concerns about the elections, asking for discussion and will talk about solutions,” Carroll County GOP Chairman Rick Tillman wrote on the group’s Facebook page on Dec. 12. “For those wishing to participate, the meeting will be followed by a phone bank, door knocking and/or a flag waving rally. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, social distancing and masks are recommended.”
Tillman told the newspaper on Friday the county’s GOP party is hosting rallies, knocking on doors, and calling voters to encourage them to participate in the runoff.
“I like in-person voting better than absentee, but whatever works, just get out there and vote,” Tillman said. “I always go the day of because I am a traditionalist. It’s probably better to go early. There’s been some concerns about people coming in to try to vote, but there’s a lot of concerns about everything.”
Susan Bennett and Carly Berke, representatives from the state Democratic Party, met with the Carroll County Democrats during a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss their efforts in canvassing and encouraging people to vote.
Both representatives are leading an effort in Carroll, Douglas and Paulding counties to encourage voters to participate in casting their ballots through canvassing, digital outreach, texting, calling, and door knocking.
Volunteers are going door to door – while following COVID-19 social distancing guidelines – to connect with voters the party has been unable to reach by phone, Berke said. She said door-knocking is the “most effective way to get someone to cast their vote.”
Canvassing and door knocking is done on the weekends multiple times a day, she said, and more volunteers are needed to join the effort. On the weekdays, there are two shifts at noon and 3 p.m.
“What the Georgia Democratic Party knows is that, for this runoff election, we win great turnout,” Berke said. “[President-elect Joe] Biden outpaced [President Donald] Trump in mail-in ballots 2-to-1, 2.47 million voted for Biden and 2.37 million for Ossoff, so we know the supporters are out there. We know we have the voters to win.”
More than 914,000 state residents have already voted as of Wednesday, according to data from the secretary of state’s office.
