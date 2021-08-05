Andy Pichs received an alert on his phone and then started listening in on the first responders’ frequency after the Surfside building collapse in South Florida.
He knew it wasn’t good.
A few hours later, he would get a call from a former co-worker needing some advice about the radio system in Miami.
“I was listening in to see what had happened,” said Pichs, the Douglas County Radio System Administrator.
Six days after the building collapsed, Pichs got a direct call from the Miami-Dade Deputy Fire Chief Gregory Rubin asking if he could return to the area to assist in the search and recovery effort.
Pichs has extensive experience in tactical communications and several federal certifications.
After a formal request was made and the paperwork expedited by the Florida and Georgia emergency agencies, Pichs was deployed to the scene for what was supposed to be seven days.
It was extended for 14 days as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worked tirelessly to recover the bodies of the 98 people who died in the collapse.
“I had no clue that I would be sitting in a meeting in Florida six days after the building collapsed,” Pichs said.
But his expertise was needed for the efforts, and Pichs was more than willing to help.
“I got the call, so I drove back to Miami,” Pichs said. “I wanted to do whatever I could to make sure that the boots on the ground were safe.”
Pichs worked 17-hour days to oversee the tactical support. He served as the liaison for the local first responders and federal agencies.
His command center was less than 100 feet from the partially collapsed building.
“My focus once I got down there was the safety of the boots on the ground,” he said. “I was right at where the building was.”
During his career with MDFR, Pichs worked plane crashes, police shootings and hurricanes, but he calls this the biggest tragedy.
He said he was the only person from Georgia called to the Surfside collapse.
“This was a big one,” said Pichs, who has also worked three Super Bowl events.
He had seven people working under him during the Surfside incident.
Pichs has 40 years of experience, and he mainly oversaw and maintained radio communications equipment for the fire and police departments on site. He was also a technical liaison to the federal communications partners.
Prior to taking the job in Douglas County, Pichs was a radio manager for Fulton County and spent several years with MDFR before retiring in 2015.
He moved to Georgia after his retirement in Florida because his daughter was about to enroll at Georgia Tech.
He assumed his position in Douglas County in December 2020, and was intrigued by the county’s extensive radio system.
“Douglas County has one
of the best in the country,”
he said. “It was well thought out and planned. I still
want to make a difference everyday. I want to make sure these guys are safe and return to their homes everyday.”
Although the assignment in Miami was exhausting and tough, Pichs said there were some rewards.
“When you see that guy give his radio back, you knew he was safe,” Pichs said. “It was a dangerous situation because we thought that building was going to collapse again.”
Pichs said while he enjoyed his time back in Miami, working with several former colleagues, he is happy to be back in Georgia.
“Some people said they were going to keep me here,” Pichs grinned. “I told them that I belong to Georgia.”
