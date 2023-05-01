Boonsom Chalalai, age 87, of Douglasville, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023. She was born November 22, 1935 in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to Mrs. Chalalai’s wishes she was cremated. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.

