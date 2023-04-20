Bonnie Whitten Hanson, age 95, passed away April 19, 2023, at Traylor Nursing Home in Roanoke, Ala. She was born November 25, 1927, in Woodland, Ala, to Hershel David Whitten and Lizzie Brown Whitten. Bonnie has lived in Woodland all her life until declining health required she be in nursing home care some six years ago. She had worked in the textile industry her entire adult life until retirement and was widely known for all the delicious cakes and pies she baked and shared with others. At the time of her death, she was the oldest member of Providence Baptist Church.
Bonnie is survived by one son, Ronald Hanson and his wife Delaine, of Dadeville, Ala, who were long time residents of Carrollton, Ga and two granddaughters, Leslie Hanson of Atlanta, Ga and Julie Hanson of Newnan, Ga; One sister Betty Whitten Nichols of Anniston, Ala.
