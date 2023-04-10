Mrs. Bonnie Pearl (Killion) Whitaker went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 7, 2023. She was born on Friday, July 11, 1941 in Tazewell, Tennessee. Mrs. Whitaker was the daughter of the late Josh Killion and the late Dorothy (Mink) Killion. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Whitaker is preceded in death by one sister, Della Hooper and by one grandson, Blane McPherson. Mrs. Whitaker is survived by her husband of 64 years, Troy Whitaker of Bremen; her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Laura Whitaker of Flatwoods, Kentucky; her daughters and sons-in-law, Pearl and Jerry Harrell of Villa Rica and Teresa and Shane McPherson of Fort Payne, Ala.; her brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Bonnie Killion of New Tazewell, Tenn. and by her sister Linda Collins of New Tazewell, Tenn. Mrs. Whitaker is also survived by nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and a number of other relatives. Mrs. Whitaker was a loving wife, mother, and Mammaw. She loved quilting, reading, and singing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Funeral services were conducted on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. from Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel in Buchanan with Pastor Billy Hooper and Brother Terry Marbut officiating. Interment followed in Faith Baptist Church Cemetery in Temple with Matt Bradley, Levi McPherson, Chris Buckalew, Taylor Smith, Jonathan Whitaker and Joey Lester serving as pallbearers. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, prior to the service, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.hutchesonsmemorialchapel.com . Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel of Buchanan is entrusted with the arrangements.
