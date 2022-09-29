Mrs. Bonnie Louise (Ayers) Goldthorpe, age 77, of Temple passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was born in Burbank, California on Saturday, November 18, 1944. Mrs. Goldthorpe was the daughter of the late, Arthur Ayers and the late, Floy Louise (Quintard) Ayers. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Goldthorpe is preceded in death by her brother, Larry Ayers and by one grandchild, Emily Icban.
Mrs. Goldthorpe made her career as a Loan Officer with many financial institutions over the years. She was full of life and was always on the go, enjoying outings with her friends and family. Earlier in Bonnie’s life, she became a Girl Scout. During her time with the Girl Scouts, Bonnie became lifelong friends with several members and in later years, called their group “The Granny Scouts”. Mrs. Goldthorpe also enjoyed flowers, gardening, working outside, sewing, quilting, and above all, spending time with her friends and family.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Goldthorpe of Temple; her daughters and son-in-law, Tina and Barry Walker of Rockmart, Dr. Tammy Corley of Atlanta; step daughters and son in law, Cheri Rupnow of Chardon, Ohio, Suzi Goldthorpe of Conneaut, Ohio, and Holly and Max Patkowski of Mustang, Oklahoma; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Barbara Fischer of Dallas and Susie and Charles Hunt of Dallas; her grandchildren, Seth Baker, Brett Baker, Paige Rupnow, Bobby Rupnow, Katie Nicoloff, Jenna Patkowski, Sarah Patkowski, Lauren Patkowski, Kyle Patkowski, and Ben Patkowski. Mrs. Goldthorpe is also survived by her lifelong friend, Margaret Ellis, eight great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and a number of other relatives.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12 Noon from Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel with Patty Hutcheson officiating.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Bremen.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
