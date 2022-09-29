Mrs. Bonnie Louise (Ayers) Goldthorpe, age 77, of Temple passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was born in Burbank, California on Saturday, November 18, 1944. Mrs. Goldthorpe was the daughter of the late, Arthur Ayers and the late, Floy Louise (Quintard) Ayers. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Goldthorpe is preceded in death by her brother, Larry Ayers and by one grandchild, Emily Icban.

Mrs. Goldthorpe made her career as a Loan Officer with many financial institutions over the years. She was full of life and was always on the go, enjoying outings with her friends and family. Earlier in Bonnie’s life, she became a Girl Scout. During her time with the Girl Scouts, Bonnie became lifelong friends with several members and in later years, called their group “The Granny Scouts”. Mrs. Goldthorpe also enjoyed flowers, gardening, working outside, sewing, quilting, and above all, spending time with her friends and family.

