Bonnie Jean Arthur Laney

Bonnie Jean Arthur Laney, age 65, of Bowdon, Georgia passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Bonnie was born on December 17, 1957 in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Grady Arthur and the late Maggie Garmany Arthur. Bonnie loved her family very much. She enjoyed entertaining, especially during the holidays. She collected various trinkets and whatnots like tin toys such as chickens, trucks, etc., and almost any figurine of an owl. She was also a shoe aficionado.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandson, Thomas Jordan, III; sister, Linda Driver; brothers, Elmer Arthur, Carl Arthur, and Roger Bates; husband, Roger Laney; her brother-in-law, Jimmy McCarty; and her sisters-in-law, Vyola Arthur and Dot Arthur.