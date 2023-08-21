Bonnie Jean Arthur Laney, age 65, of Bowdon, Georgia passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Bonnie was born on December 17, 1957 in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Grady Arthur and the late Maggie Garmany Arthur. Bonnie loved her family very much. She enjoyed entertaining, especially during the holidays. She collected various trinkets and whatnots like tin toys such as chickens, trucks, etc., and almost any figurine of an owl. She was also a shoe aficionado.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandson, Thomas Jordan, III; sister, Linda Driver; brothers, Elmer Arthur, Carl Arthur, and Roger Bates; husband, Roger Laney; her brother-in-law, Jimmy McCarty; and her sisters-in-law, Vyola Arthur and Dot Arthur.
Bonnie is survived by her companion and significant other of fourteen years, Billy Wayne Williams; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Christine Jordan; sister, Shirley McCarty; grandchildren, Taylor Jordan, Harley Jordan, Allen Jordan, Brooke Stitcher, Sam and Beth; great grandchildren, Lindsey Mae, Bella, and Axel; sister-in-law, Joyce Bates; and many loving nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Life for Bonnie will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT at Bennie’s House, 13850 Co Rd 10, Ranburne, Ala. 36273.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so may make contributions to your local animal shelter.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the services of Bonnie Jean Arthur Laney.
