Over the weekend, a former Carrollton City Schools School Resource Officer employed by the Carrollton Police Department charged with child molestation was released on bond.
Jerric Gilbert, 35, of Carrollton, had his first appearance with Judge Anna Perry over the weekend.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Gilbert appeared before Perry on Sunday morning around 9 a.m. He was given a $75,000 special conditions bond to have no contact with any child under the age of 18.
Gilbert was released Sunday, April 24, at approximately 12:48 p.m., according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
The Carrollton Police Department was contacted Thursday by Carrollton City Schools regarding an allegation of criminal misconduct.
“On April 21, 2022, the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Columbus (Region 2) was requested by the Carrollton Police Department to investigate an allegation of criminal misconduct against Gilbert by Carrollton City Schools in which Gilbert was assigned as a School Resource Officer at Carrollton Elementary School,” according to the GBI statement. “The Carrollton Police Department immediately initiated an internal investigation which resulted in the termination of Gilbert.”
The GBI arrested Gilbert Friday, April 22, on one count of Child Molestation and one count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to the GBI release.
The GBI reported that their investigation revealed that on Friday, April 15, 2022, Gilbert encouraged an 11-year-old girl to touch him inappropriately while at his home.
The Carrollton Police Department issued a statement earlier in the day Friday that Gilbert was fired after criminal misconduct accusations were made against him.
Those allegations led to his arrest.
Carrollton City Schools also released a statement Friday afternoon.
“We are extremely disappointed to learn of allegations regarding off-campus criminal misconduct of a former School Resource Officer, Jerric Gilbert, that have led to an investigation by the GBI,” the school stated. “Gilbert was released from his duties as an SRO this week and is no longer an officer with the Carrollton Police Department. Once we were informed of this situation, we acted immediately to ensure the safety of our students and comply with local law enforcement. We will continue to take the appropriate steps to ensure full cooperation with local and state authorities. We cannot comment any further regarding specifics in this case as it is part of an ongoing investigation. Any additional questions should be directed to the Carrollton Police Department.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.