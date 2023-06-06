Alexsis Boles

After several weeks with an open seat on Temple’s City Council, that seat was officially filled on Monday night at the June regular meeting. In fact, it was the first order of business before diving into an agenda of what proved to be one of the body’s shortest meetings on record lasting right at one hour.

Alexsis Boles will take over the spot in Ward 3 vacated by Miller’s resignation which was effective March 28 and was due to her moving her residence outside her ward. According to the city’s charter, the Council is allowed to appoint Miller’s replacement because there is less than 12 months remaining in her term.