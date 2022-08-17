Although the members of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education will not formally vote on the school tax millage rate until tonight's regular monthly meeting, the sentiments voiced by a couple of local citizens at Monday's work session indicate that the potential lowering the rate by a half mill is not enough.
The meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center, 775 Old Newnan Road in Carrollton.
According to the legal posting that was run in the Times-Georgian on August 9, a requirement mandated by state law, "This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 17.500 mills, an increase of 0.626 mills. Without this tentative tax increase the millage rate will be no more than 16.874 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $53.84 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead with a fair market value of $175,000 is approximately $43.82."
The tentatively proposed drop to 17.500 from the current 17.998 rate would be the lowest millage rate during the last 10 years. In 2013, the county schools millage rate was 19.500 and remained the same until 2016 when it was dropped to 18.001 and then to 17.998 in 2017, a rate that has remained intact through 2021.
However, because of the most recent assessment of property values which have increased in many cases, even the slightly lower millage rate of 17.500 miles could mean that some Carroll County property owners will be paying more on their next tax bills.
Carroll County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Finance Delene Strickland clarified what the small decrease in the school millage rate would mean.
"Some homestead property owners pay $0 school taxes. Taxes will decrease for properties with an assessed value that remained the same or decreased compared to prior year," she explained.
"Since the millage rate is decreasing, any tax increase would be driven by an increase in the assessed value (of the property)," she emphasized.
In any case, the proposed millage rate for Carroll County Schools at 17.500 is lower when compared with many neighboring school districts which currently show the following that was based on a study by the school system:
Douglas County Schools- 19.500
Carrollton City Schools- 18.500
Paulding County Schools- 17.750
CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS- 17.500
Troup County Schools- 17.350
Coweta County Schools- 16.000
AVERAGE- 17.767
During a phone interview with Carroll County Schools Board Chairman Bryant Turner on Tuesday morning, Turner said that although he fully understands the financial concerns that were expressed at Monday's meeting, he believes that it is essential that the school system continue to maintain a strong financial position.
"it is prudent to have at least two months of payroll in our fund balance just in case the state dollars were to be late coming in or a sudden downturn in the economy occurs so we have time to adjust and still be able to take care of our people," Turner explained, "because our staff and our students are our highest priorities!"
Turner said that he pays property taxes like everyone else and would love to see a substantially lower tax bill that would come with a bigger millage rate cut than what is being proposed and will be voted upon at tonight's August board meeting.
"However, I think it should be pointed out that we are one of the few government entities to roll our rate back and the only school system locally to do it," Turner noted.
Monday was the second of three public hearings held regarding the millage rate. The third and final hearing is scheduled for tonight at 6:30 p.m. prior to the board's final vote that will follow.
In regard to several financial prognosticators who are hoisting red flags and are issuing warnings of a possible recession on the horizon, many other economic forecasters are saying that even if there is a recession it will be mild. In any case, speaking as chair of the county BOE, Turner said that the school system needs to be prepared.
"We don't need to go through what we did during 2008," he said in reference to an 18-month period during 2007 and 2008 that came to be known as 'The Great Recession' when there were massive layoffs, high unemployment and a spiraling decline in tax revenue throughout the nation.
With persisting inflation and predictions of a coming recession by some financial soothsayers, they are saying the outlook for the nation's and the state's economy is currently unpredictable.
"We need to be prepared, simple as that," Turner said.
Although he did not use the word, "conservative," Turner did say that when planning the school system's budget there should be a "good stewardship" approach.
"Number one, it's simply good business, and number two, we need to prepare now for what may lie ahead," he explained.
On the other hand, Turner emphasized, "We can't cut corners, and we have to continue the progress that our system has made in so many areas."
"We are light years ahead of where we were in 2013," he said, "and we now surpass the state averages in test scores and graduation rates."
"I think we have proven our investments have paid off. It's phenomenal how far we have come," Turner stated.
During the last 10 years, the county school system's fund balance has grown dramatically, from $5.3 million in October 2013 to $18.4 million in October 2021. According Strickland, the fund balance represents the liquidity, or cash reserve, which provides the financial stability to meet payroll and financial obligations throughout the year, despite the uneven cash flows inherent in tax collections
Strickland explained that liquidity was at unhealthy levels in the years following the Great Recession and the subsequent years of significant state funding cuts. She said that current reserve balances are now at a stable and conservative level that is less than two months of operating expenses.
The school system's operating year begins July 1 and ends June 30. However, property taxes are due in December, and balances decrease during the first months of the operating year, increase mid-year due to tax collections, and then decrease the remaining months," Strickland explained.
"Also, balances decrease during each month following payroll and increase on the last day of the month when state funds are received," she added.
In the summary presented at Monday's public hearing, the following points were noted in regard to the overall budget process by the Carroll County Schools board members and system leadership:
- prioritized funds to enhance student opportunities
- invested in instructional and support staff
- invested in infrastructure
- maintained lowest tax levy per student of surrounding multi-high school districts
- continued conservative approach
Specifically noted in the tax levy per full-time enrolled students, Carroll County Schools are at $3,270 and ranked ahead of Paulding County ($3,851), Carrollton City ($3,650), Douglas County ($4,397), Troup County ($4,397), and Coweta County ($5,274).
