Although the members of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education will not formally vote on the school tax millage rate until tonight's regular monthly meeting, the sentiments voiced by a couple of local citizens at Monday's work session indicate that the potential lowering the rate by a half mill is not enough.

The meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center, 775 Old Newnan Road in Carrollton. 

Trending Videos