Questions from the seven members of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education regarding the school system's possible participation in the City of Villa Rica's proposed Tax Allocation District (TAD) are to be submitted to city officials by noon Thursday.
Board members are to send questions to Superintendent Scott Cowart, and he was to consolidate the queries and forward them to the Villa Rica leadership.
"Tentatively, we hope to be able to speak with them Monday or at their earliest convenience," Board Chairman Bryant Turner told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday morning that he hoped that a meeting of the two governmental entities could be arranged for face-to-face discussion.
The BOE had previously sent some questions informally via electronic communication and they may be readdressed.
Informal talks occurred about a year ago, according to Turner.
"At the beginning, we weren't sure what a TAD was. Initially, it was a surprise when were first asked if we were interested in taking part," noted Turner, "We knew that some school systems were involved in them, but we had a lot of questions and still do."
In a news release issued by the City of Villa that was published by the Times-Georgian in last weekend's edition, it was explained that TADs are a modern tool used across the state to help local governments develop land that would not normally be attractive to builders. At the same time, TADs can be used to ensure that new houses and buildings do not overwhelm infrastructure and government services, a phenomenon defined by some as “urban sprawl.”
Negotiations with the Carroll County Board of Commissioners are currently at an impasse.
A draft of an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) was submitted by the City of Villa to the Carroll County Board of Commissioners and the Carroll County Schools Board of Education in December 2021.
"We have always had good relationships with the municipalities in Carroll County that are served by our school system," Turner noted, "and we certainly would like to continue that."
"However, the number one objective and concern as a board that governs our county schools is to do what is best for our students, teachers, and stakeholders throughout our school system."
He emphasized during his comments to the Times-Georgian news staff that the number one question that the school board has is what impact the TAD would have on students.
"Villa Rica High School is already near capacity, and the other elementary and middle schools in that cluster, as well as in other areas of the county where student numbers are increasing because of the growth in the county," Turner noted.
"The board adjusted school district lines two years ago to address the growth in different areas of the county," the BOE Chairman explained.
Development plans are well underway that will bring a influx of new housing of various types, especially in northern portion of Carroll County. Obviously, according to Turner, the new housing opportunities are expected to escalate growth in the area.
He noted that although there have been several recent new facility and renovation projects various campuses throughout the Carroll County School System, updates on which were listed in a story carried in yesterday's edition of the Times-Georgian, the required planning and multiple steps that have to be taken before the first cement footing is set for a new facility begins several years prior and long before the d`oors are opened to an expanded or totally new facility.
"What we have done so far in regard to our schools was based on school enrollment projections that we had at that time," Turned said, "and I think we did a good job of planning for what we knew was coming."
"However, the kind of growth that putting a TAD in place in the near future would undoubtedly spur the developments that are either underway now and being speculated could be enormous," he pointed out.
Turner said he personally was for growth, but that it is essential that it be carefully planned, calculated, controlled and involve a step-by-step collaboration among all parties, including the City of Villa Rica and the Carroll County Board of Commissioners.
"The initial Intergovernmental Agreement that we were sent to consider months ago was a draft and very generic," Turner said, "and brought up many, many questions for our system leadership and board members."
"But we are willing to continue to process,"he added," and that's why our board members have been asked to submit specific questions to which we would like to get answers and more detailed information before we consider moving forward."
