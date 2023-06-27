The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will be meeting Thursday, June 29, 2023 for a special called meeting that will be followed by their monthly work session.
The Special Called Meeting will discuss a Tax Allocation District (TAD) with Carrollton and Villa Rica as well as a potential annexation along the Highway 166 Bypass and a portion of 196 Folds Road.
According to the agenda, the City of Carrollton TAD will be discussed first. The agenda says the discussion will include, “the consideration of a Memorandum of Understanding between Carroll County and the City of Carrollton relating to the Tax Allocation District.”
District one commissioner, Montrell McClendon’s name is attached on the agenda indicating he will be leading this discussion
As for the City of Villa Rica TAD, the BOC will also consider a memorandum of understanding regarding the Eastside Tax Allocation District. District two Commissioner, Clint Chance’s name is on the agenda and will be leading this discussion.
The last item on the Special called meeting is the proposed Annexation of parcels along the Highway 166 bypass across from North Point Christian Academy. The area would be annexed to Carrollton and be used as a Mixed Use Planned Development by Culpepper Development Inc.
The Work Session will be looking at the purchases of equipment for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, purchases of vehicles for Code Enforcement, and a few items that are being brought in by Danny Yates, the Director of Public Works.
The first two items are coming from the CCSO who are requesting the purchase of the Tek 84 intercept body scanner using Capital Projects funds in the amount of $140,000 and ten patrol vehicles using SPLOST funds in the amount of $364,150.
The body scanner will be used in the jail and is the fastest scanner with a time of 3.8 seconds that was looked into as well as the only one that was mobile. The second fastest option, the Adani ClearPass is not mobile and would cost $148,750.
As for the patrol cars, the memo with the request says, “By purchasing vehicles every year gives the ability to have the fleet in a safe operating condition and lowers the maintenance cost.”
It is also noted in the package that this is the last year that Dodge will be making the Charger as a “police package.”
The Code Enforcements department is also looking to purchase vehicles. This purchase is being requested by Yates and will utilize Capital project funds in the amount of $86,780.
As for the remaining requests from Yates, there will be two requests involving entering an agreement with Contour Engineering as a provider of Special Inspection and a Materials Testing Service. The two sites involved in these agreements will be the new County Admin Building located at 423 College Street and Fire Station Nine located at 746 West Bankhead Highway in Villa Rica.
The penultimate request from Yates will be a change in the order for preparation of buildings for demolition.
The final request will be presented by Yates and City Attorney Stacey Blackmon requesting the authorization of a Grant Agreement with the United States Department of Transportation’s 2022 Safe Streets for All (SS4A) grant. The request will be the amount of $400,000 and the local match that would be paid by the count is $100,000. The grant funds will be used to develop a comprehensive safety action plan and will authorize the chairman to execute the Agreement and take any necessary actions.
