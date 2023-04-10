Members of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education held their April work session Tuesday morning at the system’s BOE office and followed a brief agenda that included brief comments by Supt. Mark Albertus on several topics.
Regarding the recent self-assessment completed by each board member, Dr. Albertus commended the members for their input.
“Great job by all of you,” Albertus said.
Highlights of Additionally during Monday’s work session, the following items were also noted:
Appointment of Georgia School Board Association Delegates
Chairman David Godwin will serve as the board’s delegate and vice-chair Katie Doyle Williams will be the alternate at the annual meeting pf the Georgia School Board Association in Savannah, June 8-10.
Under 25% Workers Compensation Claims
Albertus noted during Monday’s work session that the school system was under 25% in workers’ compensation claims, which ranks among the top school systems percentage wise. He gave much of the credit to due diligence, investigations, and training/education and the behind-the-scenes work led by Craig George, assistant superintendent for facilities and operations.
In other comments, Dr. Albertus said that SPLOST revenue remains healthy with $565,845 in March.
Among the highlights of tonight’s 6 p.m. regular monthly board meeting in the Morris Field House will be the Board’s recognition of the 2023 STAR Student and Teacher and the state championship debate team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.