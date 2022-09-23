Recognition of students and teacher achievements during the first few weeks of the new school year highlighted the regular monthly meeting of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education held Thursday night at the school system's Performing Arts Center in Carrollton.
The "24STRONG" winner for September was Kelly Christopher, owner of Bowdon Nutrition at God's Gym and a retired educator with the Carroll County Schools who continues to give back as a community partner. She received multiple nominations in praise of her support through student fundraisers, faculty donations and discounts and support of district-wide wellness initiatives, recreation department teams and community organizations.
Other teacher recognitions included Ms. Cecelia Brown of Glanton-Hindsman Elementary and Ms. McKenzie Totten of Whitesburg Elementary, both of whom received the Regional Education Service Agency (RESA) Positive Behavioral Intervention Award.
Student and System-wide recognition
Among students who were present and recognized and congratulated by Superintendent Scott Cowart and the Board of Education were members of Central High School's Georgia Junior Forestry Career Career Development Event and Georgia Junior Wildlife Development state championship teams that represented the CHS Future Farmers of America Chapter.
Also during Thursday's meeting, Cowart presented his report regarding recent accomplishments noteworthy events throughout the school system in recent week. The report included:
- Carroll County Schools named among "Metro Atlanta's Best Places to Work" for the third consecutive year by he Atlanta Business Chronicle.
- FFA Chapters at Bowdon High and Central MIddle schools each named "Chapter of the Year" for the North Georgia Region o9f FFA. The award recognizes the chapters that provide the most participation and highest quality of achievement for their local FFA members.
- Bowdon Elementary School was awarded the Georgia Shape Grant by the Georgia Department of Public Health's Child Health and Wellness Program. The grant assists schools with "expanding and enhancing their physical activity and nutrition efforts.
- Carroll County Schools will partner with Willowbrooke at Tanner-Villa Rica to host a "Stand Up to Stigma" event at Villa Rica High School.
- Bowdon High School named its football stadium in honor of retired coach Dwight Hochstetler on Aug. 26, and Central High School honored retired coach Ronnie Burchfield by renaming the football field "Ronnie Burchfield Field" in a ceremony at Roy Richards, Sr. Stadium on Aug. 19.
- The school district is working with the Georgia School Board association on potential dates for th GSBA Facilitated Whole Board Governance Training that will take place in the fall.
Upcoming Dates of Importance
September 26 - Called Board Meeting at the Carroll County Performing Arts Center
October 4 - Carroll County Band Exhibition
October 12 - Villa Rica Leadership Luncheon
October 17 - Board Work Session
October 19 - Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn
October 20-College Career Academy Business and Community Day
October 20 - Monthly Board Meeting
October 25- Chamber of Commerce Harvest Dinner
November 29 - Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast Honoring Randy Dix
