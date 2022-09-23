Central High FFA Chapter recognized at BOE meeting

Members of the FFA Chapter at Central High School were congratulated during the Carroll County Board of Education's monthly meeting Thursday night for earning state-wide recognition. Pictured left to right are Central High Assistant Principal Zac Cooper, Instructor Stanley Clarke and students Brooks Wilson, Owen Gordon, Carson Smith, and Hayden Buford.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH

Recognition of students and teacher achievements during the first few weeks of the new school year highlighted the regular monthly meeting of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education held Thursday night at the school system's Performing Arts Center in Carrollton.

The "24STRONG" winner for September was Kelly Christopher, owner of Bowdon Nutrition at God's Gym and a retired educator with the Carroll County Schools who continues to give back as a community partner. She received multiple nominations in praise of her support through student fundraisers, faculty donations and discounts and support of district-wide wellness initiatives, recreation department teams and community organizations.

