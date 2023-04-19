Following their monthly work session on Monday night, members of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education will hold their regular board meeting tonight, Thursday, at 6:30 p.m in the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center in Carrollton.
Teacher and student recognitions will highlight the agenda. Following the presentation of the 24 STRONG Award by Assistant Superintendent Jared Griffis. Members of several groups and individuals will be introduced by Dr. Jessica Ainsworth, assistant superintendent of school performance. Winners and members in the the GaSTC State Competition, Georgia Music Educators Association All-State Band, Elementary Honor Chorus, and GAPT Bus Safety Poster Contest will be recognized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.