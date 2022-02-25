Among the business items covered by the Carroll County Board of Education as part of a varied agenda for its February meeting on Thursday night were the discussion and action on the 2022-23 and 2023-24 instructional calendars, the naming of the tennis courts at Central High School, construction project amendments at Bowdon High School and Mount Zion High School, and the Employee Retention Payment.
Also, of interest to teachers and other staff was the approval of retention payments of $2,000 and $1,000 by the school district to teachers and other staff, respectively, that will be distributed for Fiscal Year 2022 later this year.
Significant dates on the instructional calendar for the 2022-2023 school year include the following:
- July 28-29 and August 1-4: Pre-Planning for Teachers and Staff
- August 5: First Day of School
- October 10-14: Fall Break
- November 21-25: Thanksgiving Holidays
- December 19-30: Christmas Break
- January 2: Teacher Work/PL Day
- January 3: 1st Day of Second Semester
- February 20-24: Winter Break
- March 17: Teachers Work/PL Day (Inclement Weather Day)
- April 3-7: Spring Break
- May 24: Last Day of School
- May 25-26: Post Planning
A committee is to be appointed to consider a recommendation to name the tennis courts at Central High School in honor of long time coach Jeff Wadlington.
Regarding project amendments to on-going construction at Bowdon High School and Mount Zion Middle School, including an additional $158,519.50 at BHS for a new roof over the Band/Agriculture Building and an extra $87,643.92 for change enhancements related to additional rock removal and four new HVA units for the existing building.
Funding will be paid through a transfer from the General Fund to the Capital Projects Fund.
Additionally, the need to upgrade the school system’s technology network firewall to make it capable of handling increased traffic across the county schools’ broad network. The upgrade would be purchased under state contract from Byteworks for $332,845.43. The purchase would come from the system’s FY22 General Fund budget.
Other items on the board’s agenda included recognition of Heather Kinard, media specialist at Ithaca Elementary as recipient of the 24Strong Award for February, and several other championship winners in the district Reading Bowl, Spelling Bee, Academic Bowl, West Georgia Middle School Basketball Tournament, region wrestling competition, Student Life Impact Award and REACH Scholars.
The next work session of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education is scheduled for Monday, March 14, and the March Board Meeting is planned for March 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.