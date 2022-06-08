The final approval of the purchase of three tracts of land near the Carrollton City Schools' campus were among actions taken by members of he Carrollton City Schools Board of Education during the new business segment of their regular June board meeting held Tuesday night.
Superintendent Mark Albertus recommended the land acquisitions following discussion at recent board work sessions and meetings. The tracts include:
902 Hays Mill Road- Size: 1.035 acres / Cost: $300,000
"Common Open Space" between Lots 93 and 94 of Bristol Lake Townhomes Subdivision- Size: 0.15 acres / Cost: $960
"Common Open Space" between Lots 93 and 94 of Bristol Lake Townhomes Subdivision - Size: 12.11 acres / Cost: $15,800
There are no specific plans for the land at this time.
"Any time land is available near campus, we want to take advantage of the opportunity for future planning for growth and expansion of school system offerings," explained Albertus.
"We have no definitive plans for the space at this time but expect it to be valuable to us in the future," he added.
All three of the tracts are located near property already owned by the Carrollton City Schools, including the system's transportation department/bus barn located off Hays Mill Road.
The purchases were unanimously approved by the board.
Other business conducted Tuesday night by the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education included approval of the following:
- 2021-22 Georgia School Boards Associations Exemplary Board Application
- School Nutrition Procurement Plans Bid Renewal for the upcoming school year, that includes the following businesses: Mayfield Dairy Farms, Flowers Bakery, Brookwood Farms, JTM Provisions Co,. Gold Creek Foods, Jennie O Turkey Sales, Rich Product Corporation, Tyson Foods, Tri-Mark Chemicals, C.M. Tanner Grocery Co., Walker Meats, Gordon Food Service, Samples Food, and Red Gold Co.
In regard to bids which provide for purchase of food commodities that stock the school system's cafeterias, Albertus said that he was very pleased to announce that the bids were comparable to the past school year, and included very few price increases, the majority of which were low.
"It's great that we are able to award bids to so many local vendors as well," Albertus added.
Rounding out Tuesday night's board agenda was the personnel section that included a list new hire recommendations by Albertus that were approved by the board, including Ayanna Powell, teacher at Carrollton Elementary School, and Mignon Richardson and Charles Taylor, custodians.
Also, resignations were accepted from the following: Elizabeth Boykin, teacher at Carrollton Upper Elementary School; George Crowe, bus driver/trainer; Ray Lowe, custodian; and Melissa Miller, paraprofessional, Georgia Thomasson, paraprofessional, and Ellen Wright, teacher, all at Carrollton Upper Elementary School.
Additionally, transfers were approved for the following staff: Allison Denny from paraprofessional to teacher at Carrollton Upper Elementary, Wymon Kelley from teacher at Carrollton High School to teacher at Carrollton Elementary School, and Brionna Lannon from teacher at Carrollton Elementary School to teacher at Carrollton High School.
The board's next work session is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11 and the July monthly board meeting will be followed the next day, Wednesday, July 12.
