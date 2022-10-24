Scott Cowart

Scott Cowart

 Steve Glass

As part of his monthly report to members of the the Carroll County Schools Board of Education, Superintendent Scott Cowart highlighted several recent accomplishments by individuals and student groups throughout the system's 23 schools, career academies and other programs during the group's regular monthly meeting on Oct. 20.

Also during the meeting, board members approved the project bid for construction of a six-classroom addition at Ithaca Elementary School.

Trending Videos