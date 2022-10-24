As part of his monthly report to members of the the Carroll County Schools Board of Education, Superintendent Scott Cowart highlighted several recent accomplishments by individuals and student groups throughout the system's 23 schools, career academies and other programs during the group's regular monthly meeting on Oct. 20.
Also during the meeting, board members approved the project bid for construction of a six-classroom addition at Ithaca Elementary School.
For the fifth year in a row, over 90 percent of seniors in the Carroll County School System graduated last year. Official graduation rates released by the Georgia Department of Education show 94 percent of Carroll County Schools seniors graduated, and all five high schools in the system have school graduation rates above 90 percent.
2022 Field of the Year - The Georgia Dugout Club named W.C. Roop Baseball Field at Bowdon High the "2022 Field of the Year" in the A Division, and the Ronnie E. Burchfield Baseball Field won for 4A.
GHSA Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award - Central High School won the Region 7AAAA GHSA Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award. This awards program honors schools that exhibit exemplary sportsmanship during competitive events and is sponsored by Georgia’s Electric Membership Corporation, including Carroll EMC.
Softball Region Championships - The Central Middle Lady Lions softball team won the WGMSA Large School Championship, Central High won the 7AAAA Region Championship, and the Villa Rica High Lady Wildcats won the 6AAAAA Region Championship.
Volleyball Region Championships - Temple High's varsity volleyball team recently won the Champion Title in the A Area 4 Varsity Volleyball Tournament and Villa Rica won the Region Championship for 6AAAAA title.
Central Marching Band Earns 54th Grand Championship - The Central High School Marching Pride Band won the Grand Championship at the Blue Ridge Mountain Marching Festival.
Three Carroll County Schools Recognized by the American Heart Association
Central, Providence and Sand Hill Elementary Schools were recently recognized by the American Heart Association for their outstanding work in raising funds for the AHA in 2021-22.
ITHACA ELEMENTARY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT BID
Also during the Oct. 20 meeting, a bid analysis for the construction of a six-classroom addition at Ithaca Elementary School was presented by Assistant Superintendent Terry Jones. On Oct. 18, the District accepted bids for a contractor, and J&R Construction of Carrollton had the highest rated proposal and and is the recommended contractor for the project that is being funded by SPLOST V.
Other construction bids were submitted by Titleist Construction of Douglasville, Caliber 1 Construction of Villa Rica, and Diversified Construction of Tucker, Ga.
The Total Project Expenditure Budget is $3,326,306. Work is scheduled to start in November, 2022 with an anticipated completion date of August, 2023 prior to the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
Ithaca Elementary is currently at 100% capacity. The area continues to be one of the faster growing regions of Carroll County with higher enrollment for the school expected.
NOTEWORTHY UPCOMING EVENTS
Cowart also noted during the BOE meeting the following dates of significance coming up during the coming weeks:
October 25 - Chamber of Commerce Harvest Dinner
November 14 - Board Work Session
November 17- Regular Monthly Board Meeting
November 21-25 - Thanksgiving Break
November 28 - Whole Board Governance Training
November 29 - Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast honoring State Representative Randy Nix
November 30 - Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year Luncheon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.