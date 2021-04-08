The Douglas County Board of Education voted Monday evening at a called meeting to approve giving $1,000 emergency bonuses to all full- and part-time school system employees.
The bonus was paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER I) federal stimulus funds. Gov. Brian Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced earlier this year plans to provide funds for the bonus for all K-12 teachers and other school system employees in Georgia who have helped keep school buildings open during the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school system distributed the bonus checks Thursday, with spring break beginning Friday and running through next week in Douglas County.
“The Douglas County School System recognizes the extraordinary effort of all of our employees,” Superintendent Trent North said. “Every day they inspire, educate and protect our students. Together, our employees persevered throughout the many challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented. I am grateful to Governor Kemp and Richard Woods for recommending that we offer this school emergency bonus grant to our employees.”
The Douglas County school board’s approval Monday came after the State Board of Education gave its OK to provide the funds to all public school systems in Georgia on March 25.
The Georgia Department of Education said in a release after the state BOE approved the funds that the bonus is being provided to teachers and education support staff to support stronger recruitment and retention of critical positions as a gesture of gratitude for their work and sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These bonuses are intended to thank all public-school employees — from the teacher who found new ways to reach a classroom of students, to the bus driver who kept those students safe on the way to school,” Woods said. “We want to ensure these hard-working employees are recognized for their above-and-beyond efforts and we want them to stay in public education for the benefit of the students they serve.”
For most Douglas County School System employees, the checks they received Thursday were on top of a $1,000 hazardous pay bonus the school system provided in February.
In addition to the $2,000 total distributed to teachers and other staff, DCSS also provided special gifts to school system employees in February and March.
