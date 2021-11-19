During Thursday night’s meeting, the Carroll County Board of Education approved to amend next year’s budget to include hiring a communications manager.
Superintendent Scott Cowart made the recommendation for the new position and board members approved to advertise the vacancy as well as include it into the budget.
“I would like the board to allow us to advertise a communication’s manager type position to support our communications efforts,” said Cowart. “This would be a part of the budget amendment to hire someone to fill this position.”
The recommendation was approved with a 7-0 vote.
Before approving to amend the budget, the board held a teacher and student recognition ceremony highlighting the district’s achievement, such as their high school graduation rates and awards received at recent competitions.
For the fourth consecutive year, the Carroll County School District received a graduation rate of 90% or higher.
Mount Zion High School had the highest graduation rate at 96.7%, followed by Bowdon High School at 95.48%, Villa Rica High School at 93.4%, Central High School at 92.7%, and Temple High School at 90.91%.
The board recognized Bay Springs Middle School and Central Elementary School for being Nationally Certified STEM campuses.
Additionally, the Central High School Band was recognized for receiving the Grand Champion award at the Lake Lanier Tournament of Bands, as well as the Grand Champion award at the SOTCI Invitational Band Festival.
Two students — Bowdon High School's Adam Stone and Temple High School's Sarah Pack — were recognized for being invited to participate as representatives on the state superintendents advisory council.
Lastly, Rich Fenley, football coach at Bowdon High School, was recognized for being the Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week.
The Bowdon Red Devils beat Commerce in the first round of the playoffs last week.
