Carrollton Police discovered the body of a deceased man on Alabama Street on Monday night.
According to a report from Carrollton police, on Monday, July 4, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Carrollton Police Department officers were dispatched to Alabama Street in reference to what appeared to be a deceased male under a pavilion.
According to a Carrollton Police Department spokesperson, when officers and the Carrollton Fire Department arrived, it was confirmed that a hispanic man, identified as Zacarias Miss, 61, was indeed deceased.
An investigator and the Coroner’s Office responded to this incident as well. A cause of death has not been determined. According to Carrollton Police, at this time they are not sure how long he had been there, but it is suspected within a few hours of the call.
Carrollton Police say that the incident is still under investigation, but there does not appear to be any signs of foul play at this time.
