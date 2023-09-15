Carroll County authorities are investigating a suspicious death.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found in Lake Tisinger near Bowdon on Thursday by fishermen.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 8:09 pm
Carroll County authorities are investigating a suspicious death.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found in Lake Tisinger near Bowdon on Thursday by fishermen.
Currently, there is no identification, the manner of death is unknown, and the body has been sent for autopsy.
CCSO also says there is no obvious signs of foul play which has necessitated the need for an autopsy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.