Brandi Boddy's future belongs in the UWG Athletics Hall of Fame, and she continued to add to her resume on Saturday, breaking the Shot-Put school record as day two of the KSU Invitational concluded.
Boddy has dominated the Shot-Put event throughout her career and came close to breaking the record in prior meets before breaking it on Saturday.
"We've been expecting this. She (Boddy) finally uncorked one and got that provisional. I knew it would happen and she knew it would happen, but now we've got to keep pushing and get her a better throw and push her ahead", said Head Coach Ryan Bailey.
Throws
The throws events were highlighted by Boddy as the grad student set the 20th best mark in the country this season, in the Shot-Put event, with a 14.02m throw, shattering the previous record of 13.73m in which she set last season at the Georgia tech Invitational.
Relay
The momentum from Boddy's record-breaking performance in the Shot Put carried over to the 4x100m relay as the quartet of Hannah Dunston, Kira Montefusco, Paishence Collier, and Mia Culpepper tied their season-best with a time of 47.07, which was good enough for a third-place finish.
Sprints
Montefusco and Dunston were UWG's representatives in the 200m dash. They both placed in the top-ten, with Montefusco finishing seventh with a time of 12.42, while Dunston finished 10th with a time of 12.51.
Jumps
Haley Trammell was the lone representative for the Wolves in the triple jump event. Trammell turned in her third best jump of the season with a mark of 10.85m, which was good enough for fourth place.
West Georgia will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Atlanta, Georgia for the Georgia tech Invitational.
