Brandi Boddy is finishing her collegiate career in style.
The senior from Maple Heights, Ohio was named Wednesday as the GSC Field Athlete of the Year for Women's Indoor Track & Field. Boddy was also named First Team All-Gulf South Conference for the weight throw and Second Team All-GSC for her efforts in the shot put.
She, along with Mia Culpepper and Paishence Collier, share the distinction of being the first NCAA Nationals Qualifiers on the final day of the regular season. Culpepper earned her spot at nationals with a triple jump of 12.29m at the GSC Championships. Collier has had one of the best long jumps in the nation throughout the yaer, earning her spot at Nationals in that event.
Boddy becomes the first throwing specialist and UWG athlete to win top field athlete award. Last week, she was named the Most Outstanding Field Perfomer at the 2023 Gulf South Conference Championships at The Complex in Birmingham.
She and T'Oni Birden were the only West Georgia athletes to earn top performer awards, as Birden was named the Most Outstanding Freshman Performer at last week's championships. Birden was named Second Team All-Conference in pentathlon.
Collier, Boddy, and Culpepper will compete next in at the NCAA National meet in Virginia Beach, VA on March 10-11.
