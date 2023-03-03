BRANDI BODDY

Brandi Boddy, a UWG senior from Maple Heights, Ohio was named Wednesday as the GSC Field Athlete of the Year for Women's Indoor Track & Field.

 Photo by Michael Wade

Brandi Boddy is finishing her collegiate career in style.

The senior from Maple Heights, Ohio was named Wednesday as the GSC Field Athlete of the Year for Women's Indoor Track & Field. Boddy was also named First Team All-Gulf South Conference for the weight throw and Second Team All-GSC for her efforts in the shot put.

Trending Videos