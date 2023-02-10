For the first time this season, graduate student Brandi Boddy has been named the GSC Field Athlete of the Week.
Boddy competed at the South Carolina Invitational this past weekend notching top five finished in both the Weight Throw and Shot Put events
The Ohio native finished fourth in the Weight Throw with a toss of 17.20m. With that throw, Boddy set a new West Georgia school record, and now has the 34th-best throw in all of Division II.
Later that day, Boddy would then go onto place third in the Shot Put event at the South Carolina Invitational with a mark of 13.28m.
Next week, Boddy will go for her fourth consecutive Gulf South Conference Championship in the shot put at the GSC Indoor Track and Field Championships. Boddy and the rest of the Wolves will be in action on February 14-15 at the Birmingham Crossplex.
