As if she weren't a lock for a bid to the UWG Athletics Hall of Fame in five years, Brandi Boddy continued to extend her resume on Wednesday with the announcement of the year-end awards for Gulf South Conference Track & Field.
Among the best in the region in shot put for the entirety of her career, Boddy was named GSC Co-Field Athlete of the Year after a vote by league coaches, splitting this year's award with Carissa Hall of Lee University.
Boddy has had a stellar year throwing for the Wolves, starting off with a GSC Gold Medal in the indoor shot put and a silver medal in the weight throw in the indoor season.
But since March 5, Boddy has been on a mission. She finished in no less than second place in seven of her eight meets this season, and the only meet lower than that was at Division I Georgia Tech, where she finished in ninth place.
Along the way, she eclipsed her outdoor previous shot put record, set in 2021, of 13.73m on four separate occasions.
The GSC Field Athlete of the Year honor is the second for a UWG athlete since the return of Track & Field to the UWG roster of sponsored sports in 2016. In that season, the Wolves won the Inaugural GSC Championship and Andrea Foster was named GSC Field Athlete of the Year.
