Three Wolves competed at the Lee University Last Chance Meet on Saturday in Cleveland, Tennessee, with Brandi Boddy, Paishence Collier, and Mia Culpepper looking to take another step closer to reaching the NCAA National Championship Meet in Grand Valley, Michigan at the end of May.
Boddy finished second in Saturday's meet with another UWG record throw, putting the shot out at 14.04m. That is the third time in the last four meets that Boddy has had an NCAA provisional qualifying throw. She threw 14.02m at Kennesaw State on April 15, then she went for 14.03m and the GSC championship in Clinton, Miss. last weekend.
It is the fourth time this season that Boddy has delivered on a throw that was better than any throw prior to the 2022 season. Her 14.04m is currently 30th nationally, and she will await the determination of the NCAA on how many shot put athletes will be in the competition at NCAA Nationals later this month.
As for the other two competitors, Collier placed second in the long jump with a leap measuring 5.91 meters. Mycherie Onwuzurukie from Southern Wesleyan came in first with a jump that also measured 5.91. The only difference was the wind factor which measured 0.9 for Onwuzurukie compared to Collier's 0.5.
Culpepper competed in both the 100-meter dash and the triple jump. In the 100 meters, she placed 19th with a time of 12.48. In the triple jump, she placed 10th with a leap of 11.36 meters.
