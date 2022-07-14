A pair of UWG track and field standouts were honored today by the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) as Brandi Boddy and Paishence Collier were awarded the All-Academic Athlete Award.
It's the second straight season the Collier has been honored by the USTFCCCA for her work in the classroom. The psychology major also was All-Region by the USTFCCCA earlier this season, earning that honor in the long jump.
Boddy, the GSC's Co-Field Athlete of the Year for 2022, earns the USTFCCCA Academic honor for the first time. The graduate student is also a two-time All-GSC performer in the shot put this season, and won the GSC Championships. She was also named to the GSC All-Academic Team following the 2022 season.
As a team, the Wolves' outdoor team was named an All-Academic team, posting a cumulative GPA of 3.07.
Overall, there were more than 400 athletes who were named All-Academic Athletes in NCAA Division II Women's Track & Field. To qualify for the All-Academic award, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of a 3.25 on a 4.0 scale through the end of the semester of competition.
They must also have achieved an automatic-or provisional qualifying mark (individual or relay event) for either the indoor season or outdoor season.
